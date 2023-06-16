Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana hopes that the nation's glory in the 1996 ODI World Cup rubs off on the current generation as they take the first step to the event.

The Dasun Shanaka-led side will play in the World Cup qualifiers for the first time after failing to finish in the top eight of the Super League. The Lankans finished 10th in the standings after managing only seven wins out of 24 ODIs.

Sri Lanka have been drawn with Ireland, Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Scotland in Group B of the qualifiers that are slated to begin from June 18 onwards in Zimbabwe.

Recalling how Sri Lanka were far from favorites in the 1996 edition, but still went onto lift the trophy, Theekshana told ICC:

“No one thought Sri Lanka would win the World Cup in 1996. So it is an inspiration, particularly the way they played as a team. “We need to get all of this to our generation as well. The way (Arjuna) Ranatunga acted as captain, there are a lot of memories there for everyone."

He continued:

“As a team, we have to do some things as they did in that period of time, but it's also a new generation so we have to do things differently.The way that cricket is going is so different, so I think it is our time to do our best and try and win the World Cup.”

Sri Lanka will begin their campaign against the UAE on June 19 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

"I have a good partner in Wanindu" - Maheesh Theekshana

One of Sri Lanka's biggest positives in their squad is their spin bowling unit.

The duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga complement each other quite well in the shortest format and they have been translating the same onto the ODI format as well in recent times.

Theekshana said about his bowling partner:

“I have a good partner in Wanindu, we know that opposition teams see him as a world-class bowler. They sometimes try to defend him and try to get runs from me but then I have a chance to get wickets also."

He continued:

“I think that is a plus point for the team and for me because I am always getting the chance to add pressure. I know that he will always keep it tight at the other end so it is easy for me to bowl with him, and it is good for the team when he is around.”

Sri Lanka made it to the final of the ODI World Cup on two occasions (2007 and 2011) since their title win in 1996.

The Lankans have struggled following the departures of several big names and are still easing into the transition across formats.

Sri Lanka squad for ODI World Cup qualifiers

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha.

Poll : 0 votes