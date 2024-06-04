"I think there's some work for the ICC to do" - Sanjay Manjrekar on the pitch and outfield in New York in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has to take some measures to improve the playing conditions at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The newly constructed venue has been assigned to host eight matches in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup and has not received favorable reviews so far.

The ground recently hosted a low-scoring contest between Sri Lanka and South Africa where the batters struggled to make a mark. Only 157 runs were scored after 35.3 overs of play, and Sri Lanka recorded their lowest-ever T20I total.

Before the group stage clash, the venue also hosted a warm-up encounter between India and Bangladesh. The Men in Blue managed to put up 182 runs and secure a comfortable win, but coach Rahul Dravid was far from pleased with the 'soft and spongy' outfield, and went on to remark that the players felt the load on their calves and hamstrings.

The overall lack of boundaries showcases how slow the outfield has been so far. Even if the ball beats the field inside the circle, the batters have to run hard because the ball stops after a little while, and well before the boundary ropes.

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that the pitch could get better as the tournament progresses, but shared his concern over the outfield at the venue.

"I see a problem here for the ICC because how are you going to change the pitch? It is not like it is underprepared. They put in a lot of effort to make it international standard, a good, fair T20 pitch. Maybe they could just keep rolling that pitch down and down, and try to get it as firm as possible," Manjrekar said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"Outfield is another concern. Instead of getting four, getting one or two, is going to get the score down. The pitch has its trickery, so it is going to be tough. I don't see that changing dramatically. Maybe the pitch will get a little better, but the outfield is going to be a problem. It is a very, very slow outfield, and you can see everytime the ball pitches into the outfield, the sand sort of bursts through. I think there's some work for the ICC to do," Manjrekar continued.

The venue has drop-in pitches, which were prepared in Adelaide during the build-up to the tournament.

New York will play host to the India-Pakistan encounter at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The venue has been assigned to three of India's group-stage matches, including the high-octane encounter against Pakistan. The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 9.

The Men in Blue have to call New York their home for a while considering they are playing three matches in a row at the city. Reports emerged claiming that Team India have not been pleased with the arrangements on offer, with Dravid also admitting that it feels strange to practice in a park.

"It's a bit strange to be practicing in a park. Obviously, at the World Cups you'd be in big stadiums or you'd be at cricket stadiums traditionally. But you know, we're at a public park and practicing," Dravid said ahead of India's clash against Ireland.

India are scheduled to face Ireland on Wednesday, June 5, in New York to kickstart their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign.

