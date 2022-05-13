“I was thinking I could have tea by the time he reaches the bowling crease” - Kaif shares hilarious tale of facing Shoaib Akhtar for the first time

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif has recalled the funny experience of facing former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar for the first time. The 41-year-old stated that the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ had such a long run-up that he joked to himself that he could have tea and come by the time Akhtar reached the bowling crease.

Kaif revealed that the funny incident took place at a practice game during Pakistan's tour of India in 1999. The side played two Tests and the series was shared 1-1. In addition, the two teams also featured in the Asian Test Championship as well as an ODI tri-series.

In a light-hearted interaction with Akhtar on Sportskeeda’s show ‘SK Uncensored’, the former Indian cricketer remembered:

“I was facing you (Shoaib Akhtar) in a practice match in Kochi in 1999 for the first time. You had such a long run-up, I kept waiting and waiting as you were running in from a long distance. Your run-up just did not seem to end. I was wondering when the ball would finally arrive.”

Admitting that he had never faced such fast bowling before, Kaif added in jest:

“I was thinking I could have tea by the time he reaches the bowling crease.”

Akhtar had a memorable tour of India in 1999. He claimed 10 wickets in two Asian Test Championship matches. He also famously bowled Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar off consecutive deliveries at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Akhtar was the third-highest wicket-taker in the tri-series, claiming nine wickets in five matches at an average of 15.44.

“We ran four” - Mohammad Kaif shares another funny story about the ‘Rawalpindi Express’

Kaif also had another tale to share about the former Pakistan speedster when India and Pakistan clashed during the 2003 World Cup in Centurion. He revealed that Akhtar was so tired after his fiery bowling spell in the match, that he and Sachin Tendulkar ran four as the Pakistan speedster gave chase to a ball.

The former India middle-order batter said:

“During the 2003 World Cup match against Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar chased a ball that was going towards the boundary. We ran four! After his (Akhtar's) spell, Sachin flicked a ball and Akhtar gave chase from mid-on towards the mid-wicket boundary. I clearly remember that we ran four.”

India beat Pakistan by six wickets on that occasion. Chasing 274, Tendulkar led the way with an aggressive 98 off 75 balls. Akhtar ended with poor figures of 1 for 72 from 10 overs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar