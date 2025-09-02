"I thought you abused me" - Team India star's massive revelation on heated exchange with Joe Root in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna has spilled the beans on his heated exchange with Joe Root during the fifth Test against England at the Oval in London. Krishna disclosed that Root was under the impression that he was abused out in the middle.

Although the former England skipper is a calm character, he couldn't remain as unflappable as the hosts tried to wrestle the advantage from India on Day 2 of the fifth Test. As Krishna chatted on with Root, the 34-year-old came back at him aggressively, forcing the umpires to intervene and separate them.

Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Krishna said the following about his heated altercation with the Englishman:

"I don't know why Rooty reacted. I just said, 'you're looking in great shape' and then it turned into a lot of abuse and all of that. I did go and speak to most of them - including Root. I asked him what happened. He said, 'I thought you abused me'. I said, 'No', and he replied, 'I actually just wanted to get myself going as well, so I had to pump myself up'."

Although the Karnataka pacer largely struggled in his first two Tests, he played a decisive role in helping India eke out a six-run win at The Oval. He picked up eight scalps across two innings as the tourists defended 373 to win the nail-biting contest on Day 5.

"That's something for everyone to learn from" - Prasidh Krishna praises Joe Root

Prasidh Krishna. (Image Credits: Getty)

Krishna went on to praise the Englishman for giving his everything to win the game for his side. He added that the sport was better with personalities like Root, saying:

"That's what I love about the sport - that's the way I've always played it. To see everybody, and especially a legend like him, putting it all out there and fighting for the team, even today, that's something for everyone to learn from. You're out there to fight, to win battles. Sometimes it takes a lot more than just skill; it takes a lot of mental grit to be part of that journey."

The hard-fought five-Test series ended 2-2 as India and England shared the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

