"I thought I may be balding" - Star Indian batter's stunning revelation on his hairstyle after Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Team India opener KL Rahul made a stunning revelation about his hairstyle after play on the second day of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. The topic of his hair came up during a conversation with the broadcasters after the day's play.Rahul scored his second Test century at home, almost nine years after his maiden ton in India in December 2016. The right-hander sports long hair, unlike a shorter hairstyle back in 2016.Talking about the same in an interview on JioStar, Rahul said (0:56):&quot;I've always liked long hair. The earlier picture (2016) was a time when I thought I maybe balding so I started cutting my hair short. Now that I am 33 and I've not balded yet, I thought why not maybe grow long hair.&quot;The veteran also spoke about his incredible turnaround in batting fortunes this year, saying:&quot;I am feeling very confident in myself and my own game. I've worked really hard on certain aspects of my game, not technically but mentally just understanding what tempo I need to be batting at. The last series we played in India against New Zealand, when I played a game and wasn't part of the next two Tests, that's the time I really needed to sit down and think about how I can turn this around for myself based on what I was doing right and what I wasn't doing right,&quot; he said.Rahul is in the middle of his most successful Test season in terms of scoring, with 649 runs at an average of 49.92, including three centuries and two half-centuries, in seven outings. He also played a pivotal role as India's finisher in their 2025 Champions Trophy title run.&quot;You get the sense you are a senior player and you need to step up&quot; - KL RahulKL Rahul admitted to missing the recently retired Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin in the Test format. However, he believes their absence may have organically led to him stepping up more for the team with the bat this year.The legendary trio played their final Tests of their respective red-ball careers in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy down under.&quot;I don't know if it's happened organically but I've generally not thought about it. Obviously miss having those two guys around the dressing room. Most of my Test career has been with them. I said this in England as well but not having Ashwin, Virat and Rohit in the dressing room felt a little strange for me as they were always there,&quot; said Rahul (via the aforementioned source).He concluded:&quot;But yeah somewhere I guess you get the sense you are a senior player and you need to step up and take a little bit more responsibility. Try and make sure that the younger guys come into their own and just focus on cricket without taking other responsibilities. Also GG and Shubman, the way they started talking to me or the senior players is slightly different. So you automatically get that sense that you need to step up and try and fill in some big boots.&quot;Rahul starred in India's first Test series since the retirements of the three stalwarts in England. He scored 532 runs at an average of over 53, including two centuries, in five Tests as India drew the series 2-2.