"I told him that I will score 300 runs since he failed" - Virender Sehwag on VVS Laxman

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag recalled his promise to VVS Laxman of scoring a triple-century in Test cricket. Sehwag is the only player in India's rich history of Test cricket to register two triple-hundreds.

The former swashbuckling Indian opener achieved the landmark against Pakistan in the Multan Test of the 2004 tour. Sehwag smashed 39 fours and six sixes in his 309 off 375 balls.

Virender Sehwag repeated his fireworks against a formidable pace attack of South Africa, composed of Dale Steyn, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Morkel, and Paul Harris. He scored 319 off 304 balls with the help of 42 fours and five sixes at an impressive strike rate of 104.93.

While speaking to Gaurav Kapur on his show Breakfast with Champions, Virender Sehwag narrated the promise given to former teammate VVS Laxman. He said:

"It's not that I had to be the one to score 300. I'd said when VVS Laxman had scored 281 runs (vs Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001). The two of us played for the Indian Airlines. I told him that since he failed to score 300 runs… I'll be the one to do it."

Sehwag added:

"But little did he know that what I had said in 2001, I'd do that in 2003-04. When I crossed 281, I looked towards the dressing room. And saw (VVS) Laxman with a big smile. He was clapping loudly for me."

"One person can be wrong but three cannot be wrong" - Virender Sehwag on Tiger Pataudi's advise

Virender Sehwag shared a moment with former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Patudi (Tiger Pataudi). Sehwag once picked up Pataudi from his residence for his meeting with Arun Jaitley, the then-president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Pataudi happened to advise Sehwag on his false batting stance that would possibly induce the edge. It was the same advice, he later received from two more legendary cricketers of India.

Sehwag said:

"After I picked him up from his house… On the way, I asked him whether he watched cricket matches. He said, "Of Course". He said that he doesn't watch anyone else but me."

He added:

"I was happy that even Pataudi Sir watches my batting. He told me, 'If you take guard on the middle and off-stump, It will be good for you. When you take your guard on the leg stump… You're too far from the wide balls at the off-stump. And that distance increases the chances for an edge.' I got the same advice from (Kris) Srikkanth and later from Sunil Gavaskar. I figured that one person can be wrong but three cannot be wrong."

Virender Sehwag amassed 17,253 runs in 443 innings across all formats of international cricket with the help of 72 half-centuries and 38 centuries. He announced his retirement from all formats of the game in October 2015.

