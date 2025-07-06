"I took permission from Ravi Bhai and Mahi bhai" - Suresh Raina reveals interesting story of how he proposed his wife before the 2015 World Cup

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina revealed an interesting story of how he proposed his wife before the 2015 ODI World Cup. Raina, with his wife Priyanka, appeared on 'Who's The Boss?', a talk show hosted by former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra.

Suresh Raina revealed that he and Priyanka came from the same place and knew each other since childhood. He opened up on how he met her in 2008 in Mumbai and then decided to propose to her before the 2015 World Cup in Australia, taking permission from Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni.

"In 2008 I met her again in Mumbai. We had returned from the CB series and there was a domestic match here. I was removing my kit bag and saw her. Then we had gone to Australia for the World Cup (2014-15). We weren't in touch for 2-3 years. Before the World Cup there was a tri-series. I took permission from Ravi bhai and Mahi bhai. I told them we have 5 days off I want to go and get married. She didn't know. I had a very different feeling. I told them to let me go or I would regret for the rest of my life. I took a flight from Perth to Dubai and Dubai to London," he said (3:53 onwards).

Suresh Raina added that he proposed to Priyanka in London and also got the approval of their parents beforehand.

"I proposed to her in London. I brought a ring for her. We went to Oxford. She knew something. The power of just knowing something beforehand. I told one of my friend that I want a ring can you ask your sister to arrange. So that's where I proposed but the ring turned sideways. I was scared if she says no as I have never done something like this in my life. I made sure we had families approval first. Our parents were more happy than us so we got their blessings." (8:28)

The duo got married in April 2015 after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup, where India had lost to Australia in the semi-final.

"She wanted to run away" - Suresh Raina reveals funny story from their wedding

During the conversation on the show, Priyanka spoke about how the wedding day was chaotic as they were getting married on April 3, 2015, and Suresh Raina had only returned from Australia on March 31, leaving them with hardly a few days before the big day.

Raina revealed that Priyanka wanted to run away as she had to handle the rituals alone with him yet to have returned from the World Cup.

"She felt like she is doing all the rituals alone and this guy is not coming. She wanted to run away. She said I don't want to marry when are you even coming," he said. (17:44)

Priyanka also added that it had rained on the wedding day before the rituals began and that all the arrangements made outdoors had to be moved indoors, adding to the chaos.

