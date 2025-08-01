"I try to sing Hindi songs as well" - Young Team India star makes interesting revelation amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

India star Sai Sudharsan reacted to listening to Hindi songs in the team bus amid the ongoing fifth and final Test against England. He revealed trying to sing Hindi songs as well.

In an interview for Sony Sports Network, discarded India batter Cheteshwar Pujara asked Sai Sudharsan about what songs he listens to in the team bus. The young batter revealed that he heard Tamil songs before but shifted to Hindi and started liking it.

"I used to listen to a lot Tamil songs but everybody has to listen to the songs so I try and keep it Hindi. In that journey, I started liking Hindi songs as well. I try to sing Hindi songs as well. Just having fun," he said. (0:22)

The left-hander played a crucial knock in the first innings of the ongoing Oval Test. Batting at three, he made 38 runs off 108 balls. Unfortunately, he failed to convert his start into a big score. It was an important knock as India were bowled out for 224.

Sudharsan made his debut in the first Test at Leeds. Having featured in five innings so far, he has scored 129 runs with a half-century.

India batter on playing at The Oval

Notably, Sai Sudharsan has previously played at The Oval during his County Championship stints. He represented Surrey for the first time in the 2023 season. The young batter played two matches and scored 116 runs with a fifty.

He returned for three matches in the 2024 season. The 23-year-old made 165 runs from five innings with a century.

Opening up on his experience, Sai Sudharsan expressed feeling at home at the venue. He added that it helped his game while playing for India as well.

"It feels great to be back. By far one of the best grounds I have played in England is The Oval. Definitely feels home. When you walk in, you've already played here. I have that feeling and energy with the ground. So I feel that helps," he said. (1:58)

Sudharsan was dropped after the first Test of the ongoing series. He returned for the game in Manchester and struck a half-century (61 off 151). The youngster will be expected to come good in the second innings at The Oval.

