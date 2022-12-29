"I was trying to fake it for them" - Jemimah Rodrigues on tough times after ODI World Cup snub

India Women batter Jemimah Rodrigues recently opened up on her struggles after being left out of the ODI World Cup squad in New Zealand earlier this year.

India had a below-par campaign, finishing fifth in the points table with only three wins in seven matches. As a result, they failed to progress through to the knockouts.

Despite the snub, Jemimah kept her spirits high and fought her way back into the side with consistent performances. She also reportedly played hockey and participated in the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Tournament in Mumbai.

Months after the ODI World Cup, the Mumbai-born cricketer revealed how she struggled to come to terms with that snub. In an interaction with former India coach WV Raman on his talk show 'Wednesdays with WV', Jemimah said:

"There were days, especially in this last year when I was dropped from the team I don't think I would have been able to make it without them (family). When I was dropped from the ODI World Cup and I was going through a very bad phase.

"I was not Jem at home and they knew it. I was trying to fake it for them, I was trying to be happy, show everything is good on the outside but on the inside, I was hurting. Cricket is something I love the most, playing in the World Cup is a dream and both those things didn't happen. For weeks I couldn't sleep well at home, I was getting dreadful dreams and waking up suddenly in the middle of the night."

India made a few changes after their sub-par outing at the ODI World Cup and Jemimah was recalled to the side for the Sri Lanka series. She made some useful contributions with the bat and was also picked for the Commonwealth Games (CWG).

The right-handed batter scored 146 runs at an average of 73 in five matches and helped India win the silver medal at the CWG.

"My dad started crying" - Jemimah Rodrigues on how the healing started

Jemimah also revealed that after a period of time, she opened her heart to her parents. They sat down in their room and cried their hearts out and that is when the healing began.

"One day I remember my mom and dad we sat down at home all three of us were trying to be happy for each other just so that we could be strong for each other," she added. "Then I broke down and I told my dad that I think I need to take a break from cricket for a few days.

"My dad started crying, my dad never cries. He's like for me to go through something is fine but when I see my own daughter going through something, it's 10,000 times worse. And then my mom broke down completely. She is like it's so hard for me to be strong for the two people I love the most. And we all started crying and I think that was the moment when the healing started."

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen - India squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 & tri-series in South Africa announced.



More details here - #TeamIndia NEWS- India squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 & tri-series in South Africa announced.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS 🚨 - India squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 & tri-series in South Africa announced.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #TeamIndia https://t.co/FJex4VhAG6

Jemimah has also been included in India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad, with the marquee event set to take place in South Africa next year.

