"I don't understand what's wrong with him" - Salman Butt on Ramiz Raja claiming Cristiano Ronaldo's diet is prepared by NASA scientists

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt recently slammed ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raja over his claims regarding legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Ramiz claimed that Ronaldo's diet was curated by NASA scientists.

Butt pointed out that Ramiz has become a laughingstock with his recent comments. In the latest video uploaded on his YouTube video, he said:

"He (Ramiz Raja) is getting to a point where it is getting funny now. I don't understand what's wrong with him. He says things that don't make any sense at all. What is he trying to do? Does he want to see players score a century in one ball, or a bowler take 10 wickets in an over? He talks about things which are not possible in reality."

Notably, several former Pakistani cricketers came under the scanner for their comments during the recently concluded 2023 World Cup. While Hasan Raza suggested that the ICC gave a different ball to the Indian bowlers, Sikander Bakht alleged that India also fixed the result of the toss during the showpiece event.

Pakistan set to tour Australia for a three-match Test series

Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan endured an underwhelming 2023 World Cup campaign, suffering a group-stage exit by finishing fifth on the points table.

After failing to qualify for the semi-finals, Babar relinquished captaincy across formats. The Pakistani selectors appointed senior batter Shan Masood and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi as the new Test and T20I skippers, respectively.

Pakistan will tour Australia for a three-match Test series in December. The opening fixture is scheduled to be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth from December 14 to 18.

Pakistan's Test squad for Australia tour

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.