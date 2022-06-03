"I understood at the beginning that the responsibility wouldn't be an easy one" - Temba Bavuma on captaining South Africa 

South Africa's limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma has opened up about his journey as a leader so far. The 32-year-old was appointed as the captain across white-ball formats in March 2021, following Quinton de Kock's resignation.

Bavuma has led the Proteas to series wins over the likes of West Indies, Sri Lanka and India in his tenure so far. However, the group stage elimination in the 2021 T20 World Cup and a series loss to Bangladesh at home have been the low points in the recent past.

Admitting that it is a huge responsibility to lead the national side, especially with the off-field issues surrounding racism charges, Bavuma said on The Cricket Monthly:

"I understood at the beginning that the responsibility wouldn't be an easy one, but if I look at the year and everything that we had to overcome, I wouldn't have envisaged all of that either. As a team, we've been able to make good strides going forward, and as a leader within the team, for me there's been a concerted effort to focus as much on the cricket and not find ourselves consumed by all the off-field matters."

The right-handed batter will next be seen leading the Proteas in a five-match T20I series against India. Their build-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup continues in the subcontinent from June 9 onwards.

"I've enjoyed working with Dean Elgar" - Temba Bavuma

Apart from leading the white ball squads, Bavuma also acts as the vice-captain of the Test team. Following a dismal seventh-place finish in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the Proteas have made amends this time around. The Dean Elgar-led side are placed second in the table at the moment courtesy of series wins over India and Bangladesh.

Cricket South Africa

Hello Hagley Oval



Catch the full exclusive interview with captain Dean Elgar and vice-captain Temba Bavuma here bit.ly/3BlgXwb



Catch the full exclusive interview with captain Dean Elgar and vice-captain Temba Bavuma here

Speaking about Dean Elgar's no-nonsense approach when it comes to leadership, he said:

"I've enjoyed working with Dean. I've always enjoyed him, from the time that I joined the team. He's a tough character and he has really brought that no-nonsense approach to the team. He calls a spade a spade, whether you're a player or whether you're management. He really puts you in a position where you need be accountable for whatever your role is in the team, and I know the guys have warmed up to him,"

The Proteas currently have 60 points after playing seven matches in the ongoing cycle so far. Their next assignment comes in the form of a tour of England, after which they will compete against West Indies and Australia to wrap up their schedule.

