"I used to wait for them to go so that I could push my Platina"- Mohammed Siraj recalls days of struggle

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has faced many financial difficulties while growing up and that's one of the main reasons why his success story is even more inspiring.

Siraj came from a humble background and had to work out ways to save money and make ends meet. He recalled the instances when he used to go for practice in Hyderabad and when other players used to overlook him because he used to come and go on his scooter (Platina).

On the show 'Breakfast with Champions', here's what Mohammed Siraj had to say while recalling those days of struggle:

"Father used to give 70 rupees daily out of which 40 rupees were needed for petrol in Platina, that too which had to be pushed to start. Others used to come in Mercedes, BMW, etc. for practice, while I used to wait for them to go so that I could push my Platina and get it started. They as it is didn't used to look at me and used to keep distance."

Mohammed Siraj on his father's role in his success

Mohammed Siraj was very close to his late father and recalled how much pain the latter had taken to ensure he became a professional cricketer. Siraj wasn't keen on anything else apart from playing cricket and while his mother used to scold him, it was his father who used to stand by his side.

On this, he stated:

"My mother used to scold me by saying, 'Your elder brother is an engineer. Till when will you continue your time pass?' I used to bunk college and go to play cricket. Only my father used to save me at home. He has done a lot for me."

He added:

"After 2013 (on when father said it's okay not to study). I played Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad from 2016. But before that I used to be playing in league in Hyderabad. I played for my uncle's club and picked 9 wickets in the first game. I got INR 500 as price money and our of that I gave 300 rupees at home."

The amount of sacrifices Siraj's father made to make him a successful cricketer is incredible.

