"I've actually not rested at all" - Virat Kohli's huge statement on playing just one format ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli welcomed the time off amid playing only one format ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The 36-year-old announced his Test retirement ahead of the recent England tour and walked away from T20Is after India's triumph at the 2024 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Ad

Kohli last played for India in their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph in early March. Yet, the veteran played two months of IPL post the tournament, helping the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinch their maiden title.

Talking about the challenges of playing only the ODI format ahead of the series opener against Australia, Virat Kohli said on Fox Cricket (via @Wxtreme10 X handle):

"To be honest, the amount of cricket I've played over the last 15-20 years, I've actually not rested at all if that makes sense. I've probably played the most number of games in the last 15 years in international cricket, combining the IPL together as well. So for me it was a very refreshing time off. I am feeling as fit, if not fitter, than ever before. You can just feel the freshness when you know you can play the game and mentally you know what to do out there. It's just the physical preparation that really needs to be taken care of."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"At this stage I realised that if my body is fit and my reflexes are there, then the game awareness is already there. My body has to match up with it and that's something I try to keep up. I live my life like that so no issues at all, I am feeling fresh. Moving really well in the nets and in the fielding sessions as well so all good so far."

Ad

Kohli has been in impressive ODI form this year, averaging over 39 at a strike rate of 82.33 in eight outings.

"It's been a beautiful, beautiful phase" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli opened up about enjoying the time off since announcing his Test retirement in May. The champion batter last played competitive cricket in early June when RCB lifted their maiden IPL trophy.

"It's been a long time off for me since I retired from Test cricket. I've been able to catch up on life. I've not been able to anything for the last several years. Just being able to spend some quality time with your kids and family home, it's been a beautiful, beautiful phase. It's something I've really enjoyed," said Kohli (via the aforementioned source).

Unfortunately for Virat Kohli, his return to Indian colors hasn't gone to plan with the right-hander dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the ongoing first ODI against Australia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news