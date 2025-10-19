"I've actually not rested at all" - Virat Kohli's huge statement on playing just one format ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli welcomed the time off amid playing only one format ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The 36-year-old announced his Test retirement ahead of the recent England tour and walked away from T20Is after India's triumph at the 2024 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.
Kohli last played for India in their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph in early March. Yet, the veteran played two months of IPL post the tournament, helping the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinch their maiden title.
Talking about the challenges of playing only the ODI format ahead of the series opener against Australia, Virat Kohli said on Fox Cricket (via @Wxtreme10 X handle):
"To be honest, the amount of cricket I've played over the last 15-20 years, I've actually not rested at all if that makes sense. I've probably played the most number of games in the last 15 years in international cricket, combining the IPL together as well. So for me it was a very refreshing time off. I am feeling as fit, if not fitter, than ever before. You can just feel the freshness when you know you can play the game and mentally you know what to do out there. It's just the physical preparation that really needs to be taken care of."
He continued:
"At this stage I realised that if my body is fit and my reflexes are there, then the game awareness is already there. My body has to match up with it and that's something I try to keep up. I live my life like that so no issues at all, I am feeling fresh. Moving really well in the nets and in the fielding sessions as well so all good so far."
Kohli has been in impressive ODI form this year, averaging over 39 at a strike rate of 82.33 in eight outings.
"It's been a beautiful, beautiful phase" - Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli opened up about enjoying the time off since announcing his Test retirement in May. The champion batter last played competitive cricket in early June when RCB lifted their maiden IPL trophy.
"It's been a long time off for me since I retired from Test cricket. I've been able to catch up on life. I've not been able to anything for the last several years. Just being able to spend some quality time with your kids and family home, it's been a beautiful, beautiful phase. It's something I've really enjoyed," said Kohli (via the aforementioned source).
Unfortunately for Virat Kohli, his return to Indian colors hasn't gone to plan with the right-hander dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the ongoing first ODI against Australia.
