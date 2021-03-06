New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson eyeing Test cricket return

Lockie Ferguson is eyeing a return to Test cricket and hopes to make the New Zealand squad for the series against England in June. The pacer, who is currently recovering from a stress fracture, is in line to play the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh later in the month.

Lockie Ferguson's only Test appearance came in 2019 against Australia. His debut lasted just 11 overs as the 29-year-old went out with a calf injury. Speaking about Test cricket, the fast bowler told ESPNCricinfo:

"I've always talked very highly of Test cricket and the want to play it. Certainly, my closest focus is to get back on the park and play; it's been enjoyable watching the Test boys and stoked they made the final, which is going to be super exciting."

How do you bowl fast? KFC Player of the T20 Series Lockie Ferguson talking to @irbishi on @sparknzsport about how he approaches bowling FAST. #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/ad4TwU2ND6 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 1, 2020

Before the World Test Championship final, the Kiwis will play two Tests against England in June. Although Ferguson wants to be a part of the series, he isn't looking too far ahead, given his injury troubles.

"I think the best thing for me and the team is to get back playing a decent amount of cricket, get that loading behind me, then I certainly want to be in the mix for selection for the UK trip, but that's a couple of months down the line so we'll cross that bridge later on." the Kiwi bowler added.

Lockie Ferguson is expected to return to the international arena in the New Zealand-Bangladesh three-match T201 series, which will start on 28th March.

Why Lockie Ferguson won't find it easy to break into New Zealand's Test team

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson will find it hard to break into the New Zealand Test team, owing to Kyle Jamieson's emergence. Experienced campaigners Tim Southee and Trent Boult are guaranteed starters, while Neil Wagner's ability to bowl long and probing spells makes him a big asset to skipper Kane Williamson.

As a result, Ferguson might find it hard to break into the New Zealand Test team. The 29-year-old has represented the Kiwis in 37 ODIs and 11 T20Is, picking up 69 and 21 wickets respectively.

Lockie Ferguson is a fast bowler with significant limited overs international experience under his belt with New Zealand. #OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) March 4, 2021