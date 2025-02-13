"I've gone with Cameron Green or Josh Inglis" - Former Australia captain drops star batter from his playing XI for WTC final vs South Africa 

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has opined that Marnus Labuschagne being out of form for four consecutive series is an alarming sign, and has urged the team management not to consider him for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. The right-handed batter was not among the runs in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka, scoring only 45 runs in three innings.

The former No. 1 ranked Test batter has slid off considerably in recent times. His last Test ton came during the 2023 Ashes. Since then, he has recorded seven fifties but has lacked reliability and consistency. He looked in good touch after crucial fifties in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series against India but has returned to square one after a poor series in the subcontinent.

Aaron Finch believes either the returning Cameron Green or the in-form Josh Inglis should be considered for the No. 3 position instead of Marnus Labuschagne.

"I've gone with Cameron Green or Josh Inglis. They're at No. 3. And the reason is, I just think that [Labuschagne's form] is such a concern because it's been over four series. If it's over two or three, I think that you can say, you know what, he's just around the corner. But the fact that it's been four, to me, that's a really alarming sign," Finch said on ESPN's Around the Wicket podcast.

"Josh Inglis, I think to get him into the side, he will get that opportunity. Or if Cameron Green is healthy, he just provides so much extra to that bowling line-up as well as with the batting. He's got the ability to bat anywhere in the order," Finch added.

Josh Inglis made his Test debut in the series opener against Sri Lanka in Galle and recorded a sparkling ton (102). Cameron Green, on the other hand, is currently recovering from a back stress fracture which had ruled him out of the entire home summer.

"He's played a lot of county cricket" - Former Australia captain Michael Clarke backs Marnus Labuschagne's inclusion in the WTC Final

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke, however, disagreed with Finch and felt that a player of Labuschagne's caliber and experience should be a part of the playing XI, despite his form suggesting otherwise.

The right-handed batter made his debut in England during the 2019 Ashes and holds an average of 39.37 in 10 Tests in the country. He had a prolific County stint with Glamorgan ahead of the 2023 Ashes, scoring 502 runs in five matches at an average of 71.71. He was equally prolific in the 2024 season, scoring 468 runs in four matches, before playing an all-round role for the white-ball team.

"I hope they pick him for the Test Championship [final]. It's completely different conditions against a different team. He's played a lot of county cricket. He knows English conditions as well as anyone. Remember, he bats in the hardest place as well. I think No. 3 is the hardest place to bat in Test cricket. You're right, the numbers don't tell a lie. He's out of form. He's due," Clarke, on the same panel as Finch, responded.

Australia will face South Africa in the WTC Final in a bid to retain their title. The clash has been scheduled to take place at Lord's from June 11 onwards.

