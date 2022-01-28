"I’ve grown more in love with your country" - Kevin Pietersen pens a heartwarming note for PM Narendra Modi 

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen penned a heartwarming note to PM Narendra Modi, expressing his love for India.

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, the PM of India had sent greetings to the 'friends of India' for their affection towards the country. Responding to the letter, Pietersen thanked the Prime MInister and stated how he has fallen in love with this nation ever since his first visit in 2003.

Taking to Twitter, Kevin Pietersen wrote:

"Dear, Mr @narendramodi, Thanks for the incredibly kind words in your letter to me. Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I’ve grown more in love with your country on every visit.I was recently asked, ‘what do you most like about India’ & my answer was easy - THE PEOPLE."

He added:

"Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally! I look forward to meeting you in person soon, to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife! My best wishes!"

West Indies legend Chris Gayle and former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes have also thanked PM Narendra Modi for his sweet gesture.

"I would be too expensive" - Kevin Pietersen jokes about returning to IPL

The 41-year-old cricketer has been on a run-scoring spree in the ongoing Legends League Cricket. He knocked a 38-ball 86 as the World Giants trumped the Asia Lions.

Soon after the knock, Shreevats Goswami asked the veteran about a possible return to the IPL. The IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to take place next month. Kevin Pietersen came up with a hilarious reaction, saying the modern-day cricketers would be embarrassed.

Replying to Goswami, Pietersen wrote:

"I’d be too expensive and would probably end up being the top scorer in the league. It would embarrass all the modern day players!"

One of the modern-day greats, Pietersen represented England in 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is between 2004 and 2014. He scored 13797 runs across formats, including 32 centuries and 67 half-centuries.

Edited by Diptanil Roy