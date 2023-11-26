"I’ve been left in a very dark place"- Gutted after West Indies snub, Darren Bravo steps away from competitive cricket

Veteran West Indies batter Darren Bravo has decided to take a break from cricket after being ignored for the upcoming white-ball series against England to be played in December.

Bravo has been around the international circuit for a long time and had an incredible Super50 Cup 2023, where he smashed 416 runs at a sensational average of 82.3. These numbers made his exclusion from West Indies' white-ball squads even more baffling.

Taking to Instagram, Darren Bravo expressed his disappointment and how disheartened he felt. He claimed that he would be taking a break from competitive cricket because his drive had taken a hit after the snub. He wrote:

“I’ve taken some time to ponder and wonder what’s my next step moving forward as a cricketer. At this point in my career, it’s not easy or should I say it takes a lot to continue to find the energy, the passion, commitment, and discipline to be able to perform to the best of my ability and put myself in a position to make my return to international cricket.”

Bravo added:

“Without any level [of] communication, I’ve been left in a very dark place. At the moment, there [are] three teams representing the region in multiple formats/series. That’s approximately 40–45 players and if I can’t be in any of these teams after competing in our regional tournaments and scoring runs, therefore, they are basically telling me that the writing is on the wall.”

Darren Bravo wants to give a chance to young talent

Darren Bravo has clarified that he wasn't retiring from international cricket. He just felt that if he was going to be overlooked, it would be better that some youngster plays domestic cricket in his place.

On this, he further wrote:

"I’m not giving up but I believe it’s best to step away just for a bit and maybe make some room for a young and upcoming talent. I will end by wishing each and everyone all the very best.”

Bravo has played 122 ODIs for the West Indies, scoring 3109 runs with four centuries and 18 fifties.