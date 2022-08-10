"I've made the decision to take a step back" - Meg Lanning announces indefinite break from cricket

Just a few days after leading Australia Women to a gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Meg Lanning will be taking an indefinite break from cricket. The 30-year-old informed Cricket Australia (CA) about her decision on Wednesday, citing personal reasons.

Cricket Australia has supported Meg Lanning's decision. Shawn Flegler, CA's Head of Performance, Women's Cricket, said in a statement that players' welfare is the board's top priority.

"The welfare of our players is always our number one priority, and we'll continue to work with Meg to ensure she gets the support and space she needs," Flegler said.

Lanning was thankful to Cricket Australia and her teammates for their support. She wrote in a statement:

"After a busy couple of years, I've made the decision to take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself. I'm grateful for the support of CA and my teammates and ask that my privacy is respected during this time."

Meg Lanning achieved enormous success as Australian women's team captain

Very few women's cricketers have achieved so much success as Lanning. She is the most-capped Australian women's skipper, and under her captaincy, the team won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 and Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal.

She became the Australian women's skipper at the age of 21 back in 2014. Since then, Australia have been one of the most dominant teams in women's cricket.

The selectors will have to name a new captain soon as the Australian women's team is set to tour India later this year for a five-match T20I series.

