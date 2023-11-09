"I've never seen Angelo Mathews get to crease so quick" - Fans react as SL all-rounder avoids getting 'timed out' in 2023 World Cup match vs NZ

Angelo Mathews became the first batter in international cricket history to lose his wicket via 'timed-out' mode of dismissal during the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh earlier this week. The Sri Lankan all-rounder avoided being dismissed in the same manner today (November 9) by making it to the middle in time.

During Sri Lanka's previous 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh, Angelo Mathews took some time to make it to the crease after the fall of wicket. After reaching in the middle, he had an equipment malfunction as he asked for a new helmet. Bangladesh's players appealed for timed out and got his wicket.

Earlier today, in the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match, Mathews walked out to bat after the fall of the sixth wicket and did not get timed out. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Trent Boult even cheekily reminded him of how he avoided being 'timed out'.

Angelo Mathews departed to the dressing room after scoring 16 runs off 27 balls

Fans had high hopes from Mathews when he came out to bat in the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match. However, the experienced all-rounder only managed 16 runs off 27 balls. He handed a catch to Daryl Mitchell off left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner's bowling on the 27th ball of his innings.

Mathews hit two fours, but his strike rate was less than 60. New Zealand's bowlers have been quite dominant against Sri Lanka so far in Bengaluru. The Blackcaps have reduced the islanders to 128/8 in the 32nd over. Tailenders Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera are currently batting in the middle for Sri Lanka.

Trent Boult has been the wrecker-in-chief, with figures of 3/30 in 7.4 overs so far.

You can follow the live scorecard of the match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand right here.