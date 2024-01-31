"I've reinvented West Indies Test cricket" - Rodney Hogg takes credit after Australia's latest defeat in Brisbane

Former Australian spinner Rodney Hogg is glad that his comments fuelled the West Indies to perform well in their tour Down Under. The Victorian highlighted how a little bit of game time did a world of good for the Caribbeans.

On Channel 10 after the West Indies' 10-wicket loss in Adelaide, Hogg had said that weak sides shouldn't come over to play and predicted that Mitchell Starc would decimate the tourists with the pink ball in Brisbane.

The 73-year-old has claimed that he turned the fortunes of West Indies' cricket, adding that the longer the series went on, the better the Caribbeans became. As quoted by sen.com.au, he said:

"Well, apparently, I've reinvented West Indies Test cricket. They were hopeless before I made those comments, and they've. They've all jumped up and been motivated to play well. "

They came here with six guys that didn't have a Test cap, and they were so inexperienced, and you sort of thought, ‘Well, they are a bunch of hopeless players’, but give them some game time, a few of them showed, some real ability, didn't they? The better that the longer the two games went on, the better they got."

Following their victory in Brisbane, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said that they wanted to prove they were not 'pathetic', as Hogg had claimed.

"What an amazing performance" - Rodney Hogg

West Indies cricket team

Hogg added that his prediction would come true when the tourists found themselves at 64-5 on Day 1:

"When I looked at the West Indies in that first innings in this second Test, I was having a look here, and I'm thinking to myself:

"‘How good was my prediction?’ They were 5/65, and Starc had three wickets … it was looking like a dead-set two-and-a-half-day game. What an amazing performance. It was fantastic to see them given an opportunity to play a second Test match against Australia."

Shamar Joseph was the chief architect of the victory, claiming seven wickets in the second innings, helping the West Indies prevail by eight runs.

