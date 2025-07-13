"I've seen this script multiple times" - Top 10 funny memes as Kieron Pollard helps MI New York reach MLC 2025 Final by beating Texas Super Kings

Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard's impactful knock helped MI New York (MINY) beat Texas Super Kings (TSK) by seven wickets in the Challenger of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 on Friday, July 11. With the victory at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, the Nicholas Pooran-led side advanced into the MLC 2025 final.
After being asked to bat first, TSK scored 166 for five in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Faf du Plessis (59), Akeal Hosein (55*), and Donovan Ferreira (32*). Tristan Luus (3/35) and Rushil Ugarkar (2/31) were among the wickets for the New York side in the bowling department.
In reply, opener Monank Patel (49) set a decent platform for MINY in the chase. However, TSK bowlers kept their side in the contest by reducing the opposition to 83/3 in 12.2 overs. Nicholas Pooran (52*) and Kieron Pollard (47 off 22 balls) then put on an unbeaten 89-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take their side home in 19 overs.
Fans were left entertained after witnessing yet another match-winning performance of Kieron Pollard against the Super Kings franchise
"I know the team is looking up to me" - Kieron Pollard after MINY's win vs TSK in MLC 2025 Challenger
Kieron Pollard received the Player of the Match award for his impactful cameo in the winning cause during the chase. At the post-match presentation ceremony, Pollard reflected on his performance, saying:
"I was focused on my intent from the first ball. I knew they'd keep Noor for me as a matchup. I knew if we get to the end, it was a matter of keeping wickets in hand. It's on the edge because you can get out. It's about backing yourself and understanding what is needed and I've played against Noor a couple of times now and in the last game as well. Once it was in my area, I went for it."
The former Mumbai Indians all-rounder continued:
"The conversations were simple. I thought it was a very good wicket - much better than the game against San Francisco. We found ourselves in a spot of bother but it was a matter of understanding what was needed. You win, you lose and you're going to come back again. I know the team is looking up to me and these are the games you want to stand up."
MINY will square off against Washington Freedom in the summit clash of MLC 2025 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, July 13.
