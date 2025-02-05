"I can't wait to get started" - Team India keeper-batter set to give 10% of his commercial earnings to his foundation

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant announced on Wednesday, February 5, that 10 percent of his commercial earnings would go to his 'Rishabh Pant Foundation'. With the move, the cricket star hopes to give back to society by helping those in need.

The 27-year-old's foundation aims to spread happiness and make a difference. He mentioned that he would announce more details about his philanthropic venture in the coming months.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Pant wrote:

"God and life have been incredibly kind to me, blessing me with the opportunity to live my dream - playing cricket for my country. I am deeply grateful for the love, support and encouragement I have received along the way and I recognize how fortunate I am to do what I love.I believe the time is right for me to reciprocate the love with an initiative off-the-pitch too - the Rishabh Pant Foundation (RPF), having a simple goal at the core - supporting those in need and spreading smiles along the way."

"Life has taught me resilience, hope and the power of a smile and I want to share that hope with others.The vision and purpose of this foundation is to spread happiness, hope and to make a meaningful difference, spreading smiles along the way. Really excited to share more details in the next few months. Stay tuned," he added.

It is worth mentioning that Rishabh Pant has been involved in philanthropic activities in the past as well. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the wicketkeeper donated an undisclosed amount to Hemkunt Foundation to provide oxygen cylinders, beds, and COVID relief kits across the country.

"A future captain in multiple formats" - S Badrinath wants Rishabh Pant to be India's first-choice keeper in ODI series against England

Team India are set to take on England in a three-match home ODI series. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are likely to compete for the wicketkeeper-batter's slot in the playing XI.

Former cricketer S Badrinath believes that if it came to choosing one out of the two, he would pick Pant. He opined that the left-handed batter brings in an X-factor, which the Men in Blue missed at the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where India suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket defeat to Australia.

Speaking on Star Sports' show 'Game Plan', the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"There is one more spot, which is between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. I still think it's a 50-50 decision. Yes, KL Rahul has done well and he has been in good form, but I want that X-factor. I am a big fan of Rishabh Pant. I think Rishabh Pant is a future captain in multiple formats."

"I don't know which formats, definitely in Test cricket, but then going on probably in white-ball cricket as well. So I want to give an extended rope to Rishabh Pant, being a left-hander and the X-factor that he brings in. That's what you need. That's what happened. The X-factor was missing in the World Cup final," Badrinath added.

The ODI series opener between India and England will be played in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

