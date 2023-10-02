"I want him to be carried on the shoulders"- Virender Sehwag wishes Virat Kohli to be celebrated like Sachin Tendulkar after 2023 World Cup

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is hopeful that star batter Virat Kohli will end up being the highest run-scorer in the 2023 World Cup set to begin in less than a week.

12 years ago, Kohli was one of the youngsters who had lifted the great Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders after they won the 2011 World Cup. Sehwag hopes that if India win the 2023 World Cup, Kohli gets a similar reception for what he has done for the country over the years.

Here's what Virender Sehwag told Cricbuzz about Virat Kohli:

“Cheeku (Kohli) didn’t score a single century in the 2019 World Cup, this year I hope he scores many hundreds and ends up as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Then, I want him to be carried on the shoulders and get a round of the ground."

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli deserve to win the World Cup: Virender Sehwag

Apart from Kohli, Virender Sehwag also shed light on how important Rohit Sharma has been for India in ODI cricket. The star opener was not a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad, but will now lead the team into the tournament 12 years on.

On this, Sehwag stated:

“These two (Rohit & Kohli) senior players deserve to win the World Cup. Rohit Sharma was so close to getting picked for the 2011 World Cup but missed out. Later he became the Badshah of ODIs, he deserves to win a World Cup trophy because he is a fantastic player."

India will begin their 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

India's World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.