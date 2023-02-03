"I want to draw confidence from this World Cup victory" - Indian cricketers and support staff react to historic ICC Women's U19 World Cup victory

India scripted history by beating England by seven wickets to win the ICC Women's U19 World Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom last month.

Players and support staff were felicitated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Ahmedabad ahead of the third T20I between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, February 1. The global body handed over ₹5 crore to the entire team.

The BCCI recently shared a video where several cricketers and head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer reacted to the historic victory.

"If you are making 18 players world champions out of 120 girls that too U19 lot, there is so much growth in the future left for women's cricket," Nooshin said in the video.

Skipper Shafali Verma highlighted that she wants to draw confidence from the victory as he joins the senior team for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, starting next week.

"It's a great feeling because we play for our country and winning the World Cup is the best feeling," Shafali said. "The environment is extremely good and is the biggest achievement of my life. I want to draw confidence from this World Cup victory and improve myself. As a team, we are enjoying ourselves a lot."

Shafali had a moderate tournament, accumulating 172 runs from seven matches at a paltry average of 24.57. She will look to hit the strides when she joins Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. for the senior T20 World Cup.

"It's the best feeling of my life" - India U19 opener Shweta Sehrawat

Shweta Sehrawat, who scored the bulk of the runs for India in the tournament, stated that it feels good to contribute to the team's success.

"It's the best feeling to contribute to the country that helped us bring the World Cup. It's the best feeling of my life," the 18-year-old opener said.

Sehrawat finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 297 runs, including three half-centuries, in seven games at an average of 99.

Parshavi Chopra, meanwhile, was the ICC Women's U19 World Cup's second-highest wicket-taker, scalping 11 wickets, including two in the final.

