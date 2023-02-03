3 players who can win the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently named England skipper Ben Stokes as the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2022. Stokes was instrumental in changing the composition and England's style of play in the red-ball format.

Since taking over as England's Test captain, Stokes has led the team to nine wins in 10 games. Before that, England had managed to win just one out of their previous 17 Tests.

The ace all-rounder has led the team from the front with both the ball and bat. He amassed 870 runs at an average of 36.25 and an aggressive strike rate of 71.21, hitting two centuries in the process. He also picked up 26 wickets, providing the team with several crucial breakthroughs.

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy



Benjamin Andrew Stokes There could only be one ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year:Benjamin Andrew Stokes There could only be one ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year: 👑 Benjamin Andrew Stokes 👑 https://t.co/SRkC0Eeb4T

Although it's an ODI World Cup year, a few important Test series are lined up in 2023, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Ashes.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could win the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2023.

#3 Virat Kohli - India

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has had a couple of silent years in the red-ball format. Although he scored 536 runs at an average of 28.21 in 2021, he only managed 265 runs in six games at an average of 26.50 last year.

After enduring a few sub-par years in international cricket, Kohli stormed back to form in white-ball cricket in the Asia Cup 2022 and ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While he is yet to fire in Tests, the talismanic batter is expected to hit the strides in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

If Kohli manages to get his rhythm back, he will be one of the front-runners to win the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2023.

#2 Pat Cummins - Australia

Ever since Pat Cummins took over Australia's Test captaincy duties, he has been in spectacular form with the ball, leading the side from the front. He has picked up 57 wickets in 14 Tests since 2021.

The New South Wales cricketer began 2023 on a bright note, scalping four wickets in the only Test he has played this year.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Ashes lined up this year, Cummins has a good opportunity to win the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2023.

#1 Steve Smith - Australia

ESPN Australia & NZ @ESPNAusNZ



Beth Mooney also took out top honours at the Cricket Australia awards while Usman Khawaja was named the inaugural Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year.



AWARD WINNERS : bit.ly/3WUV4Nb Steve Smith loves collecting Allan Border Medals 🏅Beth Mooney also took out top honours at the Cricket Australia awards while Usman Khawaja was named the inaugural Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year.AWARD WINNERS Steve Smith loves collecting Allan Border Medals 🏅Beth Mooney also took out top honours at the Cricket Australia awards while Usman Khawaja was named the inaugural Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year.AWARD WINNERS 📝: bit.ly/3WUV4Nb https://t.co/UFB2BhRNUF

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith has arguably been one of the best Test batters of the modern era. He enjoyed a superb campaign last year, smashing 876 runs in 11 matches at an average of 58.40, including two centuries and five fifties with the best score of an unbeaten 200.

The No.2-ranked Test batter has carried his form this year as well, scoring 104 against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Australia will play the most number of Tests this year and Smith has a good chance of finishing as the highest run-scorer in 2023. He, therefore, will be a strong candidate to win the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award.

Also Read: [WATCH] Shahid Afridi smashes Shaheen during PSL practice

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes