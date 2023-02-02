[WATCH] Shahid Afridi smashes Shaheen during PSL practice

Ace Pakistani Shaheen Afridi recently returned to training as he looks to recover from the injury that kept him out of action for several months.

The left-arm speedster has been struggling with injury woes for quite some time now. He missed the Asia Cup 2022 and was rushed back into action during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, which aggravated his injury.

Shaheen suffered a knee injury in the final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after landing awkwardly while taking Harry Brooks's catch. The pacer returned to bowl the 16th over of the match but the unbearable pain forced him to leave after the first delivery.

However, he has returned to training as he looks to make a comeback to competitive cricket with the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In a video that has gone viral on social media, the left-arm pacer was seen bowling to former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi in an open-net practice session.

Shahid, who is currently the chairman of the interim selection committee, smashed the ball over the mid-on fielder. Watch the clip here:

Shaheen will come out to lead the Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming PSL season, which will get underway later this month. The tournament will be played at four venues - Lahore, Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

"It was tough" - Shaheen Afridi on sitting out due to injuries

Shaheen Afridi has had a few injury troubles ever since he arrived in international cricket. The lanky fast bowler recently stated that the rehabilitation process is going well and reckoned that it was extremely difficult for him to watch the game from the sidelines.

"The process is going well," Shaheen said. "The medical panel was good. I am feeling much better and 100 percent fit. It was a tough time to sit out."

He will hope to recover fully before returning to action given that there is an ODI World Cup lined up in India later this year.

