"I want to play in a team where I am needed" - Aditya Tare on why he chose Uttarakhand after Mumbai

With 80 first-class games and 73 List A matches for Mumbai, Aditya Tare will surely go down as one of the stalwarts of the domestic giants. Winning the Ranji Trophy as a captain as well as playing an incredible knock to win your team the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy are some achievements that players can only dream of.

However, with Tare being 34 now, he has been told by the selectors that game-time might not be regular with youngsters like Hardik Tamore around. The veteran wicketkeeper had a big decision to make and so he did, choosing to play for Uttarakhand from the upcoming domestic season.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Aditya Tare opened up on the importance of him playing regular cricket across formats and Mumbai's decision to look beyond him. He said:

"I am quite clear that I want to play in a team where I am needed, and if Mumbai doesn't need me, then it is time to move on. As far as performances are concerned, I was one of the better players in the team. But I understand that age is just a number and if the selectors wanted to look at younger options it’s their call. So fair enough, I respect that and I don’t want to force myself onto anybody."

Indian Domestic Cricket Forum - IDCF @IndianIdcf



Varun Aaron - Jharkhand to Baroda

Aditya Tare - Mumbai to Uttarakhand

Siddhesh Lad - Mumbai to Goa

Arjun Tendulkar -Mumbai to Goa

Shreevats Goswami - Bengal to Mizoram

Wriddhiman Saha - Bengal to Tripura



Aditya Tare on how tough the decision was to leave Mumbai

It is but natural that Aditya Tare does have an emotional connection with Mumbai, given that he has been a crucial part of the team for so many years. So taking a practical decision would have definitely been difficult.

He spoke about how his family, close friends as well as his coaches helped him understand that the bigger picture was to keep on playing:

"I have played for Mumbai for past 15-17 years, I love the city, this is my home. I have played with great pride, no matter what age group I have represented Mumbai in. I do have a small circle and also have my family who are always there for me when I have to take a big decision."

He added:

"I also spoke to my mentors who have always motivated me and we came to a decision that it is important to keep on playing cricket. I can't afford to wait to see if and when Mumbai will need me again. So it was time to embrace a new challenge in a new environment."

Aditya Tare on not being selected in IPL 2022

Aditya Tare went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction, even when teams like Gujarat Titans were struggling to find an Indian wicketkeeper. He, however, understands that he hadn't delivered eye-catching performances just before the auction, which are needed to bag an IPL contract.

On this, he stated:

"Last year before the IPL auction, I didn't have a great Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy because I was batting down the order. I didn't get many opportunities. And after that I wasn't even picked for one-dayers. So it is tough when you're not among the runs. What happens in the auction is not in my control so what I can do is keep performing so that if and when there is a need for a wicketkeeper, the franchises can go for me."

Can Aditya Tare reignite his IPL career with a good domestic season for Uttarakhand in 2022-23? Let us know in the comments.

