"I would want Virat Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma" - RP Singh on India's batting order for 2024 T20 World Cup 

Former Team India pacer RP Singh reckoned senior batter Virat Kohli should be skipper Rohit Sharma's opening partner at the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. He suggested that the Men in Blue should have the in-form Kohli at the top of the order instead of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Singh also opined that both keeper-batters Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant could be accommodated in India's playing XI at the showpiece event, with the former batting at No. 3.

Sharing his preferred batting order, here's what the cricketer-turned-commentator said during a chat with IndiaToday.in:

"If you ask me, then I would want Virat Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma. Sanju Samson should bat at No. 3. 100 percent. They both can play as in the XI. You can play Suryakumar Yadav at 4, Rishabh Pant at No. 5 and Hardik Pandya at No. 6. It depends on the team combination also. The captain and coach should take the coach. We need such a line-up."

Trending

Singh also backed all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had an underwhelming IPL 2024 as the MI skipper, to turn things around at the T20 World Cup. Emphasizing how Pandya will be crucial for the balance of the team, he added:

"What is important as a player? Your commitment and your performances. He tried his best even in the IPL. He was bowling four overs. That’s very important. Hardik Pandya’s performance will be crucial especially when it comes to the balance of the team. If he is finds good form early, it will help the team."

The Rohit Sharma-led side have kicked off their practice in New York ahead of the ICC event. They will face Bangladesh in their only warm-up match of the tournament on Saturday, June 1.

"When it comes to big matches, Virat Kohli has always stepped up" - RP Singh

RP Singh further spoke about how Team India played exceptionally well at the 2023 ODI World Cup last year. The side went into the final with a 10-match winning streak. However, they suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket loss to Australia in the summit clash.

The 38-year-old believes that the defeat will motivate Indian players. He also lavished high praise on Virat Kohli, pointing out how the batter has often delivered on the big stage, saying:

"100 percent it will motivate them, they played superbly throughout the tournament. In the end, they lost just one match. Even in the IPL, their performances have been good. Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap. They are impact players. When it comes to big matches, Virat Kohli has always stepped up. So they will do well in the big tournament."

Kohli looked in stellar form in the recently concluded IPL 2024. He won the Orange Cap, amassing 741 runs from 15 innings at a strike rate of 154.69.

India's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign will begin with a clash against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback