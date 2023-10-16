"I wanted to do the difficult job"- India's Jasprit Bumrah on relishing pressure in 2023 World Cup

It almost seems like Jasprit Bumrah was never away from cricketing action as he has seamlessly become one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment after returning from injury.

Despite being almost 11 months away from the game with a back injury, Bumrah has been absolutely sensational in the 2023 World Cup with eight wickets already from three games. With the Men in Blue playing at home, it is natural for players to feel the pressure of winning the World Cup.

However, speaking to ICC, Jasprit Bumrah explained how he never looks at the big stage as a pressure situation and instead uses it to express himself. He said:

"I don't really look at it as pressure or responsibility because as a child I wanted to be a cricketer. I wanted to play for India. I wanted to do the difficult job. I wanted to make my team win. So that is what I'm doing."

Jasprit Bumrah on experience in Indian conditions

Jasprit Bumrah believes it is his experience of bowling on Indian pitches over the years that has helped him perform so well in the World Cup so far. His focus remains on using that experience for the betterment of the team and not thinking too much about the expectations to end the 12-year World Cup wait.

On this, he stated:

"I've learned a lot over the years. I tried to use my experience, I've played a lot in this country. So you use my experience and try to help the team as much as you can because if you think about pressure and expectation and responsibility, you won't be able to perform with that baggage of expectation."

Bumrah won the Player of the Match award for India for his brilliant spell of 2/19 (7) against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.