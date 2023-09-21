"I too wanted to lift that trophy at least once in my lifetime"- When a young Shubman Gill dreamt of the World Cup

Indian star opener Shubman Gill revealed that it was the 2011 World Cup triumph by the Men in Blue that inspired him to lift the trophy at least once in his life.

Gill was just about 12 years old when MS Dhoni and Co. ended India's World Cup drought after 28 years. The youngster recalled the emotions that he went through after that memorable win.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Shubman Gill had to say about the 2011 World Cup win:

"When India won the World Cup in 2011, I was just 10-12 years old and it was an unreal scenario. That was the time when I felt that I too wanted to lift that trophy at least once in my lifetime. Representing India in the World Cup is always a dream for any child and it was my dream as well growing up."

Shubman Gill on personal expectations

Gill has been supremely consistent in his ODI career so far and is also coming on the back of being the highest run-scorer (302 runs) in Asia Cup 2023. He has always tried to raise the bar in terms of expectations from himself and wants to give it all for the team.

On this, he stated:

"The journey so far has been nothing short of a dream, a fairytale. As you keep on doing better, your expectations from yourself keep on increasing and I want to give my maximum effort at any stage in the tournament wherever I get the opportunity."

Shubman Gill received a lot of plaudits for his valiant hundred against Bangladesh and how he kept the game alive from one end. India will be hopeful that Gill continues his purple patch in the ODIs against Australia as well, before the all-important World Cup next month.