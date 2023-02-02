"I am a wife FIRST and then a cricketer"- Marizanne Kapp thanks CSA for granting leave to be with wife Dane van Niekerk

South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has thanked Cricket South Africa (CSA) for granting her 'compassionate leave' before the Women's T20 World Cup. Kapp had asked for leave to be with her wife Dane van Niekerk, who was also South Africa's captain.

Van Niekerk failed to make it to the Women's T20 World Cup squad and the reason given by CSA was that she couldn't clear the fitness Test, a 2 km run, in the stipulated time.

This was understandably shocking news for the couple and Kapp believes that she should be with her wife in these tough times. She took to social media and thanked CSA for allowing her to be with her wife. She said:

"Emotional couple of days, I am a wife FIRST and then a cricketer. Thank you CSA for affording me the opportunity to be home to support my wife and see the family, as I mentally refresh and prepare for the T20 World Cup. It has always been my biggest honour to represent my country."

South Africa coach on why leave was granted to Marizanne Kapp

Hilton Moreeng, South Africa's coach, had no doubts whatsoever about Marizanne Kapp's commitment to the national team despite her wife being dropped from the squad.

Speaking about why the leave was granted, Moreeng stated that Kapp is aligned well with the team's goals. He said:

"The leave was granted so she can come back ready to play. She is part of the World Cup [and] she is committed to the World Cup cause. She needed a break for compassionate leave and it was granted to her because we felt we are very happy with the form she is in, as far as her skills are considered."

South Africa squad: Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Non-traveling reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune.

