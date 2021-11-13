"I will be glad if I even become 50 percent of the bowler Bumrah is" - Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq

Young Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq recently expressed his admiration for ace Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The 22-year-old stated that he would be happy even if he became half the bowler Bumrah has been during his career.

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best pacers in the world right now and is India's bowling spearhead in all three formats of the game.

In an interview with news9, Naveen-ul-Haq opened up about the traits of Jasprit Bumrah, which he found to be inspiring.

He then praised the senior Indian cricketer for carrying a cool demeanor even during tough scenarios on the field. Naveen-ul-Haq said:

"I admire him as a bowler. Such a cool and calm customer of the game. The way he carries himself even in the toughest of situations is a great example to learn from. I will be glad if I even become 50 percent of the bowler he is. He is simply terrific.

The similarity in bowling action with Jasprit Bumrah is completely a coincidence: Naveen-ul-Haq

Naveen-ul-Haq then revealed that he was unaware of the similarities between his and Bumrah's bowling actions.

He said he got to know about it in the same way as the fans, after seeing the analysis on the big screen during the match.

"Even I didn't know I had a similar bowling action to Jasprit Bumrah. Before this T20 World Cup, no one had pointed this out. You know the similar load-up or the hyperextension. It was during the match that I saw it on the big screen that our bowling action was being compared and I was like 'wow!', there is indeed some similarity. After that match, people started to ask me about it. I feel the bowling action comes naturally. But the similarity is completely a coincidence."

Naveen-ul-Haq had an average tournament with the ball. He did impress critics and fans at times with his skills during the World Cup. However, he was not consistent.

The 22-year old pacer managed to pick up five wickets across five games at a high economy rate of nine.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar