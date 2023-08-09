"I will teach you in the dressing room" - Suryakumar Yadav promises Tilak Varma to help him play shots on slow wickets

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has promised Tilak Varma to teach him to play audacious shots on slow surfaces as well. The duo starred in the Men in Blue's seven-wicket win over the West Indies in the third T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

While most batters struggled on a used surface, Suryakumar dominated the bowlers and ended up scoring 83 runs off 44 deliveries during the run chase. He came into bat in the first over itself and showed his intentions by scoring 10 runs across his first two deliveries.

In a post-match interaction released by the BCCI, Tilak Varma asked Suryakumar Yadav how is he able to play shots over square leg on such slow pitches.

"I will teach you in the dressing room," Suryakumar replied.

Tilak went on to praise Suryakumar's batting and revealed that he spoke with Shubman Gill in utter disbelief over the knock after the match.

"As soon as I walked into the dressing room after the match, I told Gill that I could not understand that innings by Surya bhai at all. While watching him bat, I thought that even I should try to score freely. I got good starts in the first two matches, and I could have played better in those matches. I spoke with Surya bhai while batting regarding this as well and I told him that I want to finish matches for the team," Tilak said.

Tilak remained unbeaten on 49 runs off 37 deliveries and finished the match with skipper Hardik Pandya at the other end. The youngster has shown immense potential in his short stint in national colors and his knock under pressure in the third T20I was valuable for Team India to stay alive in the five-match series.

"I thought that I would take some calculated risks" - Tilak Varma

The left-handed batter came into the crease inside the powerplay following Shubman Gill's dismissal. He played the perfect second-fiddle to the well-settled Suryakumar Yadav. The duo put on 87 runs for the third wicket, which more or less sealed the game in Team India's favor.

Speaking about his innings in the third T20I, Tilak Varma mentioned that he did not try to do anything different.

"The wicket was slow, so I thought that I would take some calculated risks, and bat long. I was also getting some loose balls and I allowed the ball to come on before playing the shots. I did not try to do much different," he said.

Suryakumar also praised the youngster for his 'matured' innings. He said:

"In my opinion, Tilak played a matured knock, considering the situation. Did you feel that when I told you that I will hit and you hold one end, that I am talking too much or something? Did you feel bad?" Suryakumar stated.

With the win in the third contest, India have changed the scoreline to 2-1 and will face the West Indies in the final two T20Is in the USA. The remaining matches are slated to be played across the weekend on August 12 and 13.