“I will try to do better than I did the last time” – Inzamam-ul-Haq on his re-appointment as Pakistan’s chief selector

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has promised to deliver on his return as Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chief selector ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. The 53-year-old pointed out that the Men in Green won the Champions Trophy 2017 under his regime.

The 1992 World Cup-winning player stressed that Pakistan still has the core players – captain Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi - whom he selected during his previous stint as a selector from August 2016 to July 2019.

In a statement, Inzamam-ul-Haq, who replaced Haroon Rashid, said:

“I have worked previously in this role and I am eager to work in it once again. I had a good run in the last tenure. We had famous victories with the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 being the highlight, but my most important achievement is that around 70 to 80 percent of the cricketers – selected back then – form the core of today’s sides. That team was in transition, but this team is stable and I would not face the same challenges.”

“Heading a selection committee is already a tough job in Pakistan, but it is going to be more challenging this time with the ACC Men’s Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup around the corner followed by the tour of Australia," he added. "But, I know I can deliver in this role and I will try to do better than I did the last time. Despite the paucity of time, we will announce the best possible sides.”

For the uninitiated, Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan beat India by 180 runs in the final to lift the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Inzamam-ul-Haq will now look to pick a formidable squad for the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

Inzamam-ul-Haq to begin his assignment against Afghanistan

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s first assignment will be to pick the Pakistan squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played from August 22.

On Inzamam’s re-appointment as chief selector, PCB management committee head Zaka Ashraf said:

“I am delighted that Inzamam-ul-Haq has agreed to head our national men’s selection committee at a crucial juncture. He is a legend and has served the game with dignity.”

“Inzamam’s last tenure brought us success as we not only won the ICC Champions Trophy but also unearthed some outstanding talent that continues to serve Pakistan cricket to date. I have no doubt that his new innings will add to the laurels and bring more talented cricketers to light," he added.

As a player, Inzamam-ul-Haq represented Pakistan in 120 Tests, 378 ODIs, and a solitary T20I. He amassed 8830 runs in Tests and 11739 in ODIs with 35 international tons.