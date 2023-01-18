"I won’t waste my energy in it but if someone does it, I’m in favor of it" - Arjun Tendulkar backs run-outs at the non-striker's end 

Budding all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar is completely in favor of the controversial run-out at the non-strikers end mode of dismissal, which has left the cricketing world divided over its general idea as well as implementation. The International Cricket Council (ICC) removed 'mankading' from the 'unfair play' section and into the 'run-out' section in 2022.

Despite being completely legalized according to the rule book and in the eyes of several, the mode of dismissal has gone on to irk the traditionalists in particular.

Plenty of current and former players have revealed their aversion to running out the batter at the non-striker's end as it requires almost no skill on the bowler's part.

Stating that those who claim mankading goes against the spirit of cricket are wrong, Arjun Tendulkar said in an interview with Cricket Next:

“I’m completely in favour of Mankading. It’s in the Law. For the people who say it’s against the spirit of the game, I disagree."

He continued:

“I personally won’t do it because I can’t stop and remove the bails in my run up. It’s too much effort and I won’t waste my energy in it but if someone does it, I’m in favour of it."

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently withdrew an appeal after Mohammad Shami ran out Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker's end during the first ODI against Sri Lanka on January 10. The fact that the Sri Lankan skipper was batting on 98 played a huge factor in Rohit's decision to consult with the bowler and allow the batter to continue playing.

From Adam Zampa in the Big Bash League (BBL) to Mannat Kashyap in the Women's U-19 bilateral series, the ploy to dismiss the batter venturing out of the crease is slowly taking the cricket world by storm.

Arjun Tendulkar making a mark in his maiden Ranji Trophy campaign

Arjun Tendulkar switched to the Goa team from Mumbai prior to the 2022-23 domestic season. He represented Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and made his Ranji Trophy debut against Rajasthan in December.

The left-handed batter scored a sublime ton in his maiden innings and claimed three wickets as well. Since then, his form has taken a dip, but he has partaken in all of the team's group-stage matches so far.

