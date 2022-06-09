"I have worked at this place before"- Wasim Jaffer describes Dinesh Karthik's return to Indian dressing room with a scene from Karan Arjun movie

Dinesh Karthik is likely to make his return to international cricket tonight in the first T20I of the series between India and South Africa. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has not donned the Indian team jersey since the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Courtesy of his exploits in IPL 2022, Karthik has now received an opportunity to play for the Indian team. The selectors picked him in the squad for the upcoming T20Is against South Africa.

Describing how Karthik would feel after returning to the Indian dressing room tonight, Wasim Jaffer posted a scene from Karan Arjun movie, where Shah Rukh Khan says the following line:

"It seems like I have seen this place in the past. I have worked at this place before."

Fans should note that Wasim Jaffer and Karthik used to open the innings together for the Indian team in the past. They played an important role in India's away Test series win against the England cricket team back in 2007.

Will Dinesh Karthik cement his place in the Indian T20I squad?

Karthik has not played international cricket in the last two years.

Karthik has said that his goal is to play for India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The wicketkeeper-batter has worked hard on his game to earn a recall to the Indian squad, but his performance in the bilateral series will determine if he will play for the country in the mega event.

India will play T20Is against South Africa, England, Ireland, West Indies and Australia before the World Cup.

The Men in Blue are also set to play in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup. It will be exciting to see how Karthik performs for the Indian team in the upcoming games.

