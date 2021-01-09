I have worked on a few things, hopefully will get a lot of runs this season - Abhimanyu Easwaran ahead of SMAT 2021

After being relieved of captaincy duties to lend more focus on batting, Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran sounds confident of making it big in the upcoming domestic season after having worked on himself in the recent past.

India’s domestic season will kick off on Sunday (January 10) with the 20-over Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Bengal are set to begin their campaign against Odisha. Abhimanyu Easwaran emphasized the need to convert starts – something he failed to do during the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.

"There are a lot of areas I have worked on my batting during the lockdown and preseason. Obviously, getting starts and not being able to convert them doesn't really feel good as a batsman.

"I have worked on a few things, on my game, my fitness and mindset as well. Hopefully this coming season I will just play the way I have been playing for Bengal and get a lot of runs, convert those starts as well," Abhimanyu Easwaran said.

Though he led Bengal to the Ranji final in March last year, the 25-year-old managed just 258 runs at an average of 17.20 in 17 innings. His numbers in the previous edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy aren’t great either. In six outings, Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 134 runs at 26.80, coupled with Bengal’s failure to progress beyond the group stage.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), on December 31 last year, announced Anustup Majumdar as the new skipper. However, Abhimanyu Easwaran maintained that he would continue being a team man and help out Majumdar in any way possible.

"I am one of those guys who's always there for the team and trying to help my teammates and do whatever I can for my team. If there's something my team needs from me I will always be there. Ruku da [Anustup Majumder] is a very experienced player, if there's something he needs from me I am always there for him," Abhimanyu Easwaran stated.

"We are looking really great for the tournament" – Abhimanyu Easwaran

VVS Laxman (left) with Anustup Majumdar (center) during a nets session (Image Credits: CAB)

The 20-member Bengal squad has been training under former India player VVS Laxman for the past month. Abhimanyu Easwaran shed light on the preparatory camp, saying the sessions were insightful and helped the players further shape their game for the 20-over format.

"The preparation has been really great so far. We played Bengal T20 challenge which was a really good preparation just before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Then we had a camp with Laxman sir coming in and it was a really good camp. We got to learn a lot about our game and about how we can improve on ourselves in T20 cricket...I think we are looking really great for the tournament," Abhimanyu Easwaran explained.

The former Bengal captain missed the recently-concluded Bengal T20 challenge himself owing to testing positive for COVID-19 in the build-up to the maiden event. However, Abhimanyu Easwaran admitted he has recovered completely and is looking forward to taking the field again.

"It's been more than a month since I have recovered. I have got a month's time to work on my strength, do my morning sessions and also get in a few practice sessions. I think am feeling really good right now, really excited for the tournament," Easwaran added.

Bengal are placed in Group B alongside Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Odisha, Hyderabad, and Assam. All matches will be played in West Bengal, with the home side scheduled to be in action on Jan 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18. The knockout matches will be held in Ahmedabad.

[With inputs from CAB media desk]