“I wouldn’t say he should be a certainty” - Kris Srikkanth criticises Indian batter after IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 15, 2025 12:28 IST
Delhi v Services - Vijay Hazare Trophy - Source: Getty
Kris Srikkanth had his say about India's young batters in the West Indies series [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth believes young batter Sai Sudharsan is yet to cement his place in the Test side despite his impressive performance in the recently concluded second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. The 24-year-old came into the Delhi Test under pressure, having scored only one half-century in his first seven innings.

However, the left-hander looked assured for most of his innings, scoring a 165-ball 87 in the first innings. Sai also scored a valuable 39 off 76 deliveries in India's tricky final innings run-chase of 121.

When asked if Sai Sudharsan had made himself a certainty in the Indian Test side for the next few series, Srikkanth responded on his YouTube Channel (7:10):

"I still feel we should wait for sometime. He played well, especially off the backfoot, but I wouldn't say he should be a certainty over the next two to three series so easily. But he should not have let go of such an easy century. There is a big difference between 87, why even 99, to a 100."
He continued:

"Once you score that 100, it's a different level. 90s, 50s and 70s are of no use compared to a 100. Irrespective of how much you fail, everyone will only ask for the number of hundreds. That's where Sai Sudharsan missed out."

Sai averages only 30.33 after five Tests despite his impressive scores in the Delhi Test against the West Indies.

"100% he is an all-three-format player" - Kris Srikkanth on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Kris Srikkanth believes young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal must be an all-format player for Team India, following his heroics in the Delhi Test against the West Indies. The 23-year-old scored an incredible seventh Test century in the first innings, while converting five out of the seven into 150+ scores.

"100% he (Jaiswal) is an all-three-format player, no two ways about it. T20 his record is brilliant, in ODIs he will do very well but he has not been given ample chances. His game is natural and he plays his natural game without modifying. He is even charging medium pacers and smashing them at times," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).
Jaiswal has already established himself as arguably India's best batter in the current Test side with an average of 51.65 in 26 outings. The left-hander also boasts an excellent T20I record with an average of over 36 and a strike rate of 164.31 in 23 matches.

Jaiswal has played only one ODI despite possessing an outstanding List-A record.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
