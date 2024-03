ICC Academy Ramadan T20 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ICC Academy Ramadan is all set for the second edition, starting on March 4, Monday. The ICC Academy in Dubai will host all the games. A total of ten teams are participating in the campaign divided into two groups of five teams each.

Dubai Dare Devils, The Vision Shipping, Prim Height Transport, Karwan Cricket Club, and Top Stars are part of Group A while Z Games Strikers, Dubai Thunders, Seven Districts Juniors, London Royals and Alif Pharma are part of Group B.

Valley Boys beat Fly Emirates in the previous edition of the campaign by 35 runs in the grand finale. Mid East Metals batter Faizan Awan was the leading runscorer of the campaign with 270 runs in five innings. Valley Boys bowler Saqib Amin was the leading wicket-taker with ten scalps.

Each team will play the other teams in a single round-robin format in the group stage before the action moves to the quarterfinals and semifinals. The top two sides will lock horns in the grand finale, scheduled on Tuesday, March 19.

The tournament will act as a perfect platform for players across the country to give their best and stand a chance to perform for the senior side in the future.

ICC Academy Ramadan T20 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 4, Monday

Match 1 - Z Games Strikers vs Dubai Thunders, 7:00 PM

Match 2 - Dubai Dare Devils vs Prim Height Transport, 11:00 PM

Match 5, Tuesday

Match 3 - Seven Districts Juniors vs Dubai Thunders, 7:00 PM

Match 4 - Top Stars vs Prim Height Transport, 11:00 PM

March 7, Thursday

Match 5 - Seven District Juniors vs London Royals, 7:00 PM

Match 6 - Dubai Dare Devils vs Top Stars, 11:00 PM

March 8, Friday

Match 7 - Seven Districts Juniors vs Z Games Strikers, 3:00 PM

Match 8 - The Vision Shipping vs Prim Height Transport, 7:00 PM

Match 9 - Alif Pharma vs Dubai Thunders, 11:00 PM

March 9, Saturday

Match 10 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Dubai Dare Devils, 8:15 PM

March 10, Sunday

Match 11 - Seven Districts Juniors vs Alif Pharma, 12:15 AM

Match 12 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Top Stars, 3:00 PM

Match 13 - London Royals. vs Dubai Thunders, 7:00 PM

Match 14 - The Vision Shipping vs Dubai Dare Devils, 11:00 PM

March 11, Monday

Match 15 - Karwan Cricket Club vs Prim Height Transport, 9:00 PM

March 12, Tuesday

Match 16 - Z Games Strikers vs London Royals, 12:45 AM

Match 17 - The Vision Shipping vs Top Stars, 9:00 PM

March 13, Wednesday

Match 18 - Alif Pharma vs London Royals, 12:45 AM

March 14, Thursday

Match 19 - Karwan Cricket Club vs The Vision Shipping, 9:00 PM

March 15, Friday

Match 20 - Alif Pharma vs Z Games Strikers, 12:45 AM

First Quarter Final, 9:00 PM

March 16, Saturday

Second Quarter Final, 12:45 AM

Third Quarter Final, 9:00 PM

March 17, Sunday

Fourth Quarter Final, 12:45 AM

First Semi-Final, 9:00 PM

March 18, Monday

Second Semi-Final, 12:45 AM

March 19, Tuesday

Final, 12:30 AM

ICC Academy Ramadan T20 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

FanCode will live stream the ICC Academy Ramadan T20 2024 competition. However, there's no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

ICC Academy Ramadan T20 2024: Full Squads

Alif Pharma

Hammad Ahmed Khan (c), Osama Baloch, Saad Maqsood, Uzair Maan, Daniyal Liaqat, Mazhar Hussain, Said Umar Shah, Sohail Ahmad Khan, Zohair Iqbal, Mohammad Afzal (wk), Suhail Ahmed (wk), Abubakar Muhammad, Abubakar Siddique, Arish Ali Khan, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Irfan Sajid, Sikandar Khan, Syed Rahman, Syed Zohaib Rahman, Wasim Akram

Dubai Thunders

Dubai Thunders Adnan ul Mulk, Asif Khan, Israr Ahmed, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Altaf, Vibhor Shahi, Basir Bhat, Harshit Kaushik, Kamran Ghulam, Niaz Khan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Wajid Khan, Danish Hafiz (wk), Fayyaz Ahmed (c and wk), Khalid Shah (wk), Sagar Kalyan (wk), Sandeep Singh (wk), Harry Bharwal, Kashif Daud, Manpreet Singh

Dubai Dare Devils

Aziz Ansari, Hari Prasanth, Haroon Ghaus, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Hanif, Robin Bist, Sumeet Gosain, Vishnu Sukumaran, Ali Gohar, Charith Nirmal, Mohit Raghav (c), Muhammad Naeem, Adeeb Usmani (wk), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Rahul Soni (wk), Harjinder Singh, Junaid Siddique, Keshav Sharma, Prateek Parmar, Shakir Afridi, Shazaib Khan

Top Stars

Abdul Muqtadar Babar (c), Jamshaid Zafar, Mohammad Adnan, Muhammad Asif, Shahid Iqbal, Ali Raza, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Qamar Awan, Saud Zafar, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Hamdan Tahir (wk), Fahad Iqbal, Malik Mubeen, Mudassar Ali, Shiraz Ahmed, Tariq Mahmood, Uzair Khan

Seven Districts Juniors

Ahmed Tariq, Hassan Eisakhel, Nabeel Aziz, Noor Ayobi, Shaurya Singh, Zain Ullah Khan (c), Aryan Saxena, Awais Ahmed, Farhan Khan, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Muhammad Aftab Javed, Muhammad Haider, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Raees Ahmed, Sarmad Danish, Tharindu Perera, Farman Ali (wk), Muhammad Umair, Wahab Hassan, Zeeshan Naseer

Prim Height Transport

Adnan Ali, Amjad Khan, Amjad Khan, Basit Afridi, Krishan Paul, Rafeeq Zaman (c), Saqib Khan, Usman Muhammad, Muhammad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Umer Farooq, Dawood Ejaz (wk), Fahad Khan (wk), Muhammad Dawood (wk), Hazrat Bilal, Irfan Ullah, Mehraban Shah Afridi, Riaz Khaliq, Shoaib Khan

Karwan Cricket Club

Ali Khan, Luqman Faisal, Mohammed Aqeel, Muhammad Aftab, Yusuf Khan, Awais Ali Shah, Hameedullah Khan, Hazrat Luqman, Rehman Ghani, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Zahid Ali, Furqan Khalil (wk), Ihtisham Ul Haq (wk), Moazzam Hayat (wk), Ali Iqbal, Babar Iqbal (c), Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Said Nazeer Afridi, Saif Ali Ghauri

The Vision Shipping

Ali Abid, Mohammad Nadeem, Nasir Faraz, Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ikram Janjua, Jawad Ghani, Sajjad Malook, Saqib Mahmood (c), Shahbaz Ali, Shahnawaz Khan, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Shaheer Hassan (wk), Umer Arshad (wk), Zeeshan Abid (wk), Awais Sarfraz, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Sadaf Hussain

Z Games Strikers

Ahaan Fernandes, Lovepreet Bajwa, Rameez Shahzad, Shahrukh Amin (c), Abdullah Saleem, Muhammad Aizaz, Muhammad Ismail, Nilansh Keswani, Ronak Panoly, Sardar Bahzad, Safeer Tariq (wk), Arsalan Ahmad, Aryaman Sharma, Danish Qureshi, Faisal Altaf, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Taimoor, Nadir Hussain

London Royals

Ajay Vachheta, Buta Singh, Vibhor Yadav (c), Abdur Rahim, Abid Gul, Danny Pawson, Hassan Nasir, Kuldeep Lal (wk), Muzammil Azeem, Narendra Vishwakarma, Prem Thakor, Rahul Khanna, Shayan Khilji, Zohaib Haider, Revlino Fernandes (wk), Umair Asif (wk), Amir Hamza, Aryan Modha, Nav Pabreja, Sushain Thapar

