"ICC should also consider doing away with the two-match Test series" – Inzamam-ul-Haq on how to make Test cricket more exciting

Inzamam-ul-Haq has come up with suggestions to keep Test cricket alive in the coming years. The former Pakistan skipper advised the ICC to do away with the two-match Test series, explaining how he wants to see Test nations play out five Tests against each other.

Despite its shortcomings, the World Test Championship (WTC) has been widely praised for adding some much-needed context to Test cricket.

With the second cycle set to begin soon, many pundits and former players have given suggestions on how to make the competition better.

Inzamam-ul-Haq did the same while speaking to Sportstar in an exclusive interview, where the batting great was asked to share his suggestions to make Test cricket an appealing prospect.

“The ICC should also consider doing away with the two-match Test series. There should at least be three Test matches in a series and that is a must to save the longer format. I know time is a constraint these days, and as a result, we hardly see teams play a full-fledged five-match Test series, but being the governing body, the ICC should look into this.”

Several teams are currently in the midst of a two-Test series. While England and New Zealand are playing a series in the build-up to the WTC final later this month, South Africa and West Indies kick off a two-Test series today as well.

In the era of franchise cricket, Inzamam-ul-Haq wants Test-playing nations to commit to playing 10-12 matches every year.

“If you have to keep Test cricket alive, the ICC needs to make it mandatory that each and every cricket board commit to 10-12 Test matches a year. These days, most teams play two-match Test series and the focus is mainly on ODIs and T20Is, so it is important that the top eight teams are asked to play at least a certain amount of Test cricket a year.”

Inzamam-ul-Haq on the positives of the current game

But all is not lost for Inzamam-ul-Haq when it comes to Test cricket. He took time out to address the positives, discussing how, unlike his playing days, most Tests churn out results today.

“Having said that, I must talk about some positives. In our times, out of 100 Tests, only 20 would have a result, and the rest would be drawn. But now, 80-90 per cent matches have results, and unless there is a rain interruption, there are hardly any drawn games - that is definitely a positive sign, but we need to look at other aspects as well to ensure that Test cricket remains exciting.”

The 51-year-old will be seen in the dugout with Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021, with Inzamam-ul-Haq coming on board as the team’s batting consultant.

