ICC announces team of 2023 ODI World Cup; 6 Indian players included

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the team of the ICC ODI World Cup, with six Indians making it to the XI. Two players from Australia, and one each from Sri Lanka, South Africa, and New Zealand complete the team.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who had a brilliant World Cup campaign, has been picked as an opener alongside South Africa's Quinton de Kock. Rohit finished as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 597 runs at a strike rate of 125.94. De kock was also in breathtaking form, smashing four centuries in the group stage.

The Player of the Tournament, Virat Kohli, was picked to bat at No. 3. Kohli had a memorable campaign, breaking a plethora of records. He amassed 765 runs at an average of over 95, including nine 50-plus scores. The right-handed batter registered the most runs scored by a batter in a single edition, going past Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 673 runs (2003 World Cup).

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was picked up to bat at No. 4 followed by Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul. While Mitchell played a big part in New Zealand's run to the semi-finals, Rahul established himself as a consistent performer throughout the ODI World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell and Ravindra Jadeja were named as spin-bowling all-rounders, keeping in mind the subcontinent conditions. Although Maxwell fired in patches, his breathtaking double century to take Australia home against Afghanistan remains etched in the memory of cricket lovers.

Jadeja, on the other hand, played a crucial role in the middle overs, conceding runs at an economy rate of 4.25 - the best in the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka were picked as three outright seamers, while Adam Zampa was the lone spinner.

Bumrah was incredible throughout the tournament, while Shami finished as the highest wicket-taker of the World Cup with 24 scalps from seven games. Zampa finished one short of Shami, picking up 23 wickets from 11 games. Madushanka, meanwhile, was a revelation with the new ball, picking up 21 wickets.

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee was named as the 12th man. He had a remarkable outing, returning with 20 wickets from eight games at an average of 19.80.

ICC team of the ODI World Cup: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Dilshan Madushanka, and Adam Zampa.

Australia clinch their sixth ODI World Cup title

The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup came to a fitting end on Sunday with Australia beating India by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium to clinch their sixth title.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first, raising a few eyebrows. The decision paid off, thanks to incredible bowling and fielding. The Aussies restricted India to 240 runs, with Mitchell Starc picking up a three-wicket haul.

In response, Australia were in a bit of trouble, losing three wickets quickly. But a 192-run stand for the fourth wicket between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne saw the team through. Head smashed a record-breaking 137, while Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 58 to take the team home with seven overs to spare.