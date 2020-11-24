The International Cricket Council (ICC) declares awards every year to motivate the cricketers for their efforts on the field. The winners of the ICC Awards are typically chosen by a panel of former players, elite umpire, match referees and veteran media personalities.

As the year 2020 marks the end of the previous decade and starts a new one, all ICC awards this time are focused on the entire decade.

Today, we look at the list of Indian players who have been nominated for the ICC awards and their categories:

Player of the Decade Award Nominations:

2 Indians have been nominated for the Men's player of the decade award. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one, while Test off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is another.

The other players to have been nominated are:

There is only one female Indian to have been nominated for the Women's Player of the Decade award - former skipper Mithali Raj.

The other nominations include:

Test Player of the Decade Nominations:

Unsurprisingly, Indian captain Virat Kohli finds his name on this nomination list as well, and is the only Indian on it.

Other nominations are:

ODI Player of the Decade Nominations:

3 Indians who have been extremely consistent with their performances throughout the decade have been nominated for this award. They are namely former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, current skipper Virat Kohli and limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

The other nominations include:

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Mitchell Stark (Austraila)

AB De Villiers (South Africa)

2 Indian female players have also been nominated for the award - former captain Mithali Raj and pacer Jhulan Goswami.

The other nominations are:

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

T20 Player of the Decade Nominations

To no one's surprise, Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma find themselves nominated for this award as well.

The other players to have been nominated are:

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade Nominations

Former captain MS Dhoni and current Indian captain Virat Kohli are the only players to feature on this list.

The other nominations include: