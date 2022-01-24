Shaheen Afridi wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Player of 2021

Pakistan’s left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi has won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year for 2021. Afridi had an unforgettable 2021, claiming a total of 78 wickets in 36 international matches at an average of 22.20.

England captain Joe Root, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan were the other nominees for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. The award is given to the best overall performer in men’s international cricket in a year.

Afridi was one Pakistan’s top performers during a memorable T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. He claimed seven wickets in six games as the former champions reached the semi-finals.

The 21-year-old’s standout performance came against India in Dubai, when he dismissed Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply and returned at the death to claim the scalp of Virat Kohli. He was the Player of the Match for his performance of 3 for 31 as Pakistan registered their maiden win against India in a World Cup encounter.

The left-arm seamer ended 2021 with 23 wickets in 21 T20 matches at an average of 26.04 and an economy rate of 7.86.

Shaheen Afridi’s numbers in Tests and ODIs in 2021

Afridi did not have a great start to Tests in 2021 during the series in New Zealand. However, he lifted his game during the home series against South Africa and continued to impress in Zimbabwe, West Indies and Bangladesh.

The Pakistan pacer picked up 47 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 17.06. In ODIs, he claimed eight scalps in six matches with a best of 3 for 58.

Speaking about his performances in 2021, Afridi said in a video posted on ICC’s official website:

“I tried to produce good performances for Pakistan. In 2021, our team performed really well. We won some very good matches. I always try to produce good performances for Pakistan and I will continue my efforts… Performing against India was a highlight of 2021 for me.”

He added about Pakistan’s impressive performances in 2021:

“There is a lot of support for others in our team. We all gel together and feel happy when we see our teammates doing well.”

Apart from Afridi, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan was named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year while Babar Azam won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award.

