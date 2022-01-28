ICC bans Brendan Taylor from all cricket for three-and-a-half years

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been handed a three-and-a-half year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for anti-corruption and doping breaches. The ban follows Taylor's revelations that he was blackmailed into accepting money to fix games in 2019 and his delay in reporting the same.

The ICC's statement mentions that Brendan Taylor has accepted charges owing to multiple breaches of the anti-corruption code. The report mentions that Taylor also tested positive for Benzoylecognine, a cocaine stimulant, last September.

ICC @ICC



bit.ly/3HdxiVG The ICC has released a statement on Brendan Taylor. The ICC has released a statement on Brendan Taylor.bit.ly/3HdxiVG

On January 24, Brendan Taylor took to his social media handles and released a statement speaking of his issues with drug addiction. Taylor claimed he was forced by an Indian businessman to accept money to fix games having been videographed using cocaine.

Taylor mentioned in his statement that he had never been involved in any form of match-fixing. But his delay in reporting the approach to the ICC had cost him. Taylor acknowledged the sanction that was to come his way, stating that "time is of the essence when making reports."

According to the ICC's official media release, Brendan Taylor has been charged under four provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Taylor has been sanctioned under Articles 2.4.2, 2.4.3, 2.4.4 and 2.4.7 pertaining largely to his failure to disclose details of receiving the payment.

Taylor has also been charged on grounds of delaying the Anti-Corruption Unit's investigation and accepted the sanctions. As a result of this, there was no need for the Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing from the ICC.

"It is disappointing that a player of his experience chose not to fulfil those obligations" - General Manger, ICC's Integrity Unit, on Brendan Taylor

Alex Marshall, the General Manager of the ICC's Integrity Unit, expressed his disappointment at Taylor not fulfilling his anti-corruption obligations.

"Brendan is a former international captain who represented Zimbabwe for 17 years. Over such a long career, he participated in numerous anti-corruption and anti-doping education sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the ICC Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping Codes", said Marshall.

Marshall continued that Taylor accepted all the sanctions levied on him and also wished him well in his rehabilitation.

“It is disappointing that a player of his experience chose not to fulfil those obligations, however he has accepted all charges, which has been reflected in the sanction. I would echo Brendan’s message to other players to report approaches as soon as they happen so any corrupt activity can be disrupted at the earliest possible opportunity. We wish Brendan well in his rehabilitation", said Marshall.

Brendan Taylor mentioned in his statement that he will be undergoing rehabilitation for his drug issue beginning January 25, Tuesday. He retired from international cricket in September last year and his ban will continue until July 28, 2025.

Also Read Article Continues below

A one-month ineligibility period will run in parallel with the ban for violations under Article 2.1 of the ICC's Anti-Doping code. The period was reduced to a month owing to Taylor establishing that his drug consumption was unrelated to the sport. It was also done as he will be undergoing rehabilitation.

Edited by Aditya Singh