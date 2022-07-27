ICC Chairman election scheduled for November; Sourav Ganguly among top contenders - Reports

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is reportedly one of the top contenders to win the ICC Chairman election scheduled to happen in November this year.

According to a report by Sportstar, Ganguly will likely get the support of a majority of ICC members, making him a strong contender for the chairman post. However, the report adds that a lot will depend on the outcome of the ongoing Supreme Court case regarding the cooling-off period of the BCCI president and the secretary.

BCCI insiders told Sportstar that it is too early to give a proper answer as to whether Sourav Ganguly will contest for the position of ICC Chairman. The current chairman Greg Barclay's tenure ends this year, and the next chairperson will be elected for two years: from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2024.

The voting process for the ICC Chairman has also been modified. In the previous elections, the winner needed two-thirds of the votes to win, but now, a simple majority of 51% will be enough. With 16 members voting, the votes of nine directors will help a candidate win.

Sourav Ganguly's former teammate VVS Laxman joins ICC Cricket Committee

VVS Laxman has served as India's head coach in recent matches when Rahul Dravid was unavailable (Image: Getty)

VVS Laxman and Daniel Vettori have been appointed to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee as representatives for the current players. Laxman, who is also the chief of the National Cricket Academy, has worked as a head coach for India in the absence of Rahul Dravid this year.

Vettori has also tried his luck in coaching, following his retirement. The former New Zealand skipper was named the Barbados Royals coach for CPL 2021. It will be interesting to see how the addition of Vettori and Laxman benefits the cricket committee.

