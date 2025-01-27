ICC chairman Jay Shah arrives in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, January 27, for the Maha Kumbh 2025. The former Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary was seen coming out of the airport dressed in a saffron kurta with his family.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is being held in Pragyaraj. The 45-day Hindu pilgrimage started on January 13 and will continue until February 26. The 2025 edition of the religious event is a special one as it marks the completion of 12 Kumbh cycles. The Maha Kumbh Mela takes place once in 144 years.

Here's a video of Jay Shah's arrival at the Prayagraj airport for Maha Kumbh 2025:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Shah was blessed with a baby boy last year. The ICC chairman's newborn received blessings from saints during the Maha Kumbh 2025. You can watch the video of the incident below:

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Jay Shah is the son of Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister of India. He served a five-year stint as BCCI secretary before being elected as the new ICC chairman last year. At 35, he became the youngest-ever chairman of the apex council.

Jay Shah recently joined the new Marylebone Cricket Club advisory board

ICC chairman Jay Shah joined the new Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) advisory board which will replace the world cricket committee formed in 2006. The new board includes the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Graeme Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Andrew Strauss and Jio Star's sports CEO Sanjog Gupta.

Speaking about the formation of the new advisory board, MCC chairman Mark Nicholas said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"We are looking forward to welcoming many of the game's most influential figures to debate the most important topics that dominate global cricket. An important step has been made in the forming of the World Cricket Connects Advisory Board. We have assembled an impressive group of the best minds in cricket across several different areas relevant to our sport. I am delighted to be working with this experienced group and excited about what we can collectively achieve for the benefit of the global game."

The MCC is set to conduct the second World Cricket Connects forum on June 7 and 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news