ICC Champions Trophy 2025 : All the squads

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9. This year's event will be the ninth edition of the ODI tournament and will feature eight teams. While Pakistan will host the majority of the matches across three venues (Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi), India will play their games in Dubai as per a hybrid model arrangement.

The eight participating nations have been divided into two groups of four teams each. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand are in Group A, while Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan have been placed in Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. The final will be played in Dubai if India qualifies else the summit clash will be held in Lahore.

Hosts Pakistan are the defending champions in the event. They won the Champions Trophy in 2017 by beating India in the final at The Oval. The 2025 edition will kick off with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. The marquee India vs Pakistan match will be played in Dubai on February 23.

2025 Champions Trophy: A look at all the eight squads

Group A

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed.

New Zealand: Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kane Williamson, Will O’Rourke, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson.

India: Not announced

Pakistan: Not announced

Group B

Australia: Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, AM Ghazanfar, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.

Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami

