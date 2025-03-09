The final of the 2025 Champions Trophy concluded on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai with India beating New Zealand to be crowned winners. The marquee ICC tournament was first played in 1998.

So far, nine editions of the Champions Trophy have been played since the inception of the tournament. The last time before 2025, it was played in 2017 back in England, returning after a long gap.

Only two teams have managed to win the tournament twice or more in history, those being India and Australia. As the 2025 edition ended with India winning the tournament, here is the complete list of winners from 1998 to 2025.

ICC Champions Trophy: Full list of winners from 1998 to 2025

1998 - South Africa

The inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy in 1998 was won by South Africa. The final was played between South Africa and West Indies in Dhaka. Batting first, West Indies were bowled out for 245. Chasing the target, the Proteas got over the line in just 47 overs, winning the game with four wickets and three overs to spare.

2000 - New Zealand

The 2000 edition was won by New Zealand as they beat India in the finals in Nairobi. India scored 264/6 batting first, posting a challenging total on the board in a pressure game. However, the Kiwis took the game deep, chasing it down in 49.4 overs with four wickets to spare as Chris Cairns scored an unbeaten hundred.

2002 - shared

The 2002 edition of the Champions Trophy ended in a shared result. India and Sri Lanka played the final in Colombo. Sri Lanka batted first and posted 244/5 batting first. India got to 14/0 before play was called off due to rain and the final was shifted into the reserve day.

On the reserve day, the game started again and Sri Lanka posted 222/7 batting first. India got to 38/1 in 8.4 overs before rain played spoilsport again and both teams were eventually declared joint winners.

2004 - West Indies

West Indies beat England in the final of the 2004 Champions Trophy at The Oval. Bowling first, they bowled England out for just 217 runs in the first innings. England put up a good fight, making West Indies work hard for the win. However, the West Indies eventually got over the line, finishing with 218/8 in 48. overs to lift the trophy.

2006 - Australia

West Indies once again played the final of the marquee ICC event in 2006, facing Australia in Mumbai. However, they were bowled out for just 138 runs this time around. Australia were set a revised target of 116 runs from 35 overs. They got past the finish line in just 28.1 overs, lifting the trophy with eight wickets to spare in the end.

2009 - Australia

Australia became the only team in the history of the tournament to defend their title with a win over New Zealand in the final of the 2009 Champions Trophy at the Centurion. Bowling first, they restricted the Kiwis to just 200/9. They then comfortably chased it down in just 45.2 overs with six wickets remaining.

2013 - India

The 2013 Champions Trophy was played in England with the hosts making it to the final alongside India in Birmingham. The match was reduced to a 20-over-per-side affair due to rain. India posted a total of 129/7 batting first on a tricky wicket. The Men in Blue then defended a low total, holding the hosts at 124/8 to win by a narrow margin of five runs and be crowned champions.

2017 - Pakistan

The 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy was once again played in England. This time around, India came close to defending their title, making it to the final once again. They were up against arch-rivals Pakistan. Batting first, Pakistan posted a massive total of 338/4.

India faltered under pressure and were bowled out for just 158, losing by a huge margin of 180 runs as Pakistan completed a one-sided affair to win the tournament in 2017.

2025 - India

While India may have missed out in 2017, they made it to their third consecutive Champions Trophy final in the 2025 edition. They faced New Zealand in Dubai and restricted them to 251/7 bowling first.

The chase did get a little tricky in the middle. However, India managed to get past the finish line in the end with four wickets and an over to spare, winning their third Champions Trophy title in the history of the tournament.

