ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Play-Off 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait, Match 3

Italy started off the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Play-Off 2024 with a 157-run win over Bermuda on Thursday. The win helped them take the number one spot in the Group A points tally. They have two points under the bag with a positive net run rate of +3.140. Burmuda, on the other hand, find themselves at the bottom.

The second match was a Group B clash between Bahrain and Vanuatu. Bahrain registered a comfortable 109-run win to take the top spot in the Group B points tally with 2 points under their name. On the other hand, Vanuatu have started off a defeat and thus are at second with zero points.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 Behrain 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.18 2 Vanuatu 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.18 3 Malaysia - - - - - - - 4 Tanzania - - - - - - -

Another Group A clash saw Kuwait take on Saudi Arabia in what was the third game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Play-Off 2024 on Thursday. Saudi Arabia registered a 97-run win over the Kuwait and, thus, took the number two spot on the points tally with 2 points and a positive net run rate of +1.940.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 Italy 1 1 0 0 0 2 3.14 2 Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.94 3 Kuwait 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.94 4 Bermuda 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.14

Kuwait, on the other hand, found themselves at third on the Group A table with zero points and a negative run rate of -1.940.

The ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Play-Off 2024 begun on Thursday, February 22. In the first match of Group A, Italy took on Bermuda at Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lampur.

Italy produced a great show with the bat as they blazed away to a 305-run total in the first innings. Marcus Campopiano starred with the bat, smashing 101 runs in 117 deliveries, including 12 fours and 1 six.

Anthony Mosca also played a valuable knock of 95 off 87 balls, including four fours and four sixes. As for Bermuda’s bowling unit, Kamau Leverock emerged as the best performer. He picked up five wickets for 58 runs in 10 overs.

In pursuit of the target, Bermuda were bowled out for just 148 runs. Terryn Fray played a brilliant knock of 73 off 99 but he didn’t find any support from the other end. Rakibul Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Italy as he picked three wickets for 35 runs in nine overs.

In the second match of the tournament, Bahrain took on Vanuatu at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi. The former produced an all-round effort to crush Vanuatu by 109 runs.

Bahrain batted first and managed to post a competitive total of 266 runs in the first innings. Haider Butt showed his class with a blistering knock of 98 runs in 105 balls for the team. His innings was laced with 10 fours and three sixes. Nalin Nipiko produced a brilliant show with ball Vanuatu, returning with figures of 5 for 43 in nine overs.

None of the batters from Vanuatu got going as they were bowled out for just 157 runs in the second innings. Andrew Mansale top-scored with the bat, scoring 32 off 30. A combined bowling effort was on display from Bahrain with the likes of Ali Dawood, Rizwan Butt, and Haider Dutt picking two wickets each.

The third game of the day saw Kuwait take on Saudi Arabia at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lampur. Riding on valuable contributions from Kashif Siddique (71), Abdul Waheed (40) and Hisham Sheikh (40), Saudi Arabia notched a total of 231 runs at the end of the first innings. Mohamed Shafeeq was the pick of the bowlers for Kuwait, who picked up 3 for 37 in six overs.

Kuwait’s batting unit had no answers to some incredible piece of bowling from Saudi Arabia in the second innings. Skipper Mohammad Aslam showcased his mettle with a handy 57-run knock off 84 balls but none of the other batters got going.

As a result, they were bowled out for just 134 runs. Speaking of Saudi Arabia’s bowling, Usman Najeeb picked up three wickets, while Ishtiaq Ahmad and Hisham Sheikh claimed two wickets apiece.

