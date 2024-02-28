ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Play-Off 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Tanzania vs Bermuda

A total of three matches were played on Wednesday, February 28, in the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Play-Off 2024. Kuwait defeated Vanuatu by 228 runs in the first game.

Bahrain won the second game against Italy by five wickets after chasing down the target of 219 runs in 47.1 overs. Tanzania defeated Bermuda by 127 runs in the third match by 127 runs.

Kuwait are in first place in the Super Sixes points tally with three wins in three matches and a Net Run Rate of +2.479. Tanzania have also won all three matches and are ranked second. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.493.

Bahrain, who are third, have won two out of three matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.697. Italy are in fourth place with one win in three matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.083.

Bermuda and Vanuatu are yet to record a victory and are in the last two places. They have a Net Run Rate of -2.540 and -2.760, respectively.

Kuwait's dominant batting display crushes Vanuatu

Kuwait won the toss and elected to bat against Vanuatu. They scored 360 runs for the loss of four wickets in 50 overs. Meet Bhavsar was the highest scorer for the team and made 132 runs off 139 deliveries. Joshua Rasu and Williamsing Nalisa picked up two wickets each.

Vanuatu were bundled out for 132 runs in 39.1 overs and lost the match by 228 runs. Shahrukh Quddus, Yasin Patel, and Sayed Monib bagged three wickets each.

Italy won the toss and elected to bat against Bahrain. They were bundled out for 218 runs in 47.1 overs. Gareth Berg was the highest scorer and made 47 runs off 39 deliveries. Rizwan Butt was the pick of the bowlers for Bahrain and took four wickets for 20 runs in nine overs.

Bahrain chased down the target of 219 runs in 47.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Haider Butt missed out on a well-deserved century and was dismissed on 99 runs off 120 deliveries.

Tanzania faced Bermuda in the third match of the day and elected to bat after winning the toss. Akhil Anil and Kassim Nassoro made 60-plus runs each for Tanzania which helped them post a total of 239 runs on the board.

Bermuda were bundled out on 112 runs and lost the match by 127 runs. Laksh Bakrania and Kassim Nassoro picked up four wickets each for Tanzania.

